Over the years, Google Chrome has branched out to become one of the most popular browsers in the world, and it only gets better when you take advantage of its numerous extensions. The Chrome Web Store has considerable extension library, so there’s bound to be something to suit your needs. Here’s how to add or remove a Google Chrome extension in the desktop version of the browser.

How to add a Chrome extension The home for most Chrome extensions is Google’s own Chrome Web Store. Search for specific extensions, or select a category in the left-hand sidebar to browse. If this is your first time adding an extension, we recommend exploring the Extensions Starter Kit, which includes staples like Zoom and Google Translate.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Click on an extension that catches your eye to learn more about it, including its privacy practices and user reviews. Then, click Add to Chrome to install.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You’ll see a notification when the extension is ready to use. To trigger if it it’s not automatic, click its icon in the toolbar or find it using the extension puzzle piece icon — more on this in the next section.

How to remove, enable or disable a Chrome extension You can open or manage your extensions by clicking the puzzle piece icon near your Google Accounts profile picture in the top-right corner.

From the pop-out menu, click Manage extensions. This will open a new tab.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

To remove a Google Chrome extension, select Remove. You can also simply toggle extensions on and off, say if a deals add-on like Honey is being overly aggressive but you plan on using it later for something like smart home shopping.

Pin Chrome extensions To access specific extensions faster, you can pin them to your toolbar. This will create a small icon for the extension in the top-right corner. Click the puzzle piece icon to open your list of extensions, and then click the pin icons beside the ones you want.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

To unpin an extension, just click the pin icon again.

FAQs

Are Chrome extensions safe? Extensions are considered trusted when built by a developer who follows the Chrome Web Store Developer Program Policies. Some extensions may request different permissions however, and Google will provide an alert according to their potential risk level. You can always perform a Safety Check from Chrome’s settings.

What is the best VPN extension for Chrome? Surfshark, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and ProtonVPN are among our our top VPN recommendations. Others can potentially be better however, say if you want something free or aimed at torrenting.

Do Chrome extensions work on mobile? Unfortunately, extensions only apply to the desktop version of Chrome. Some extensions may have standalone mobile apps.

Are Chrome extensions free? Most are free, but some may have an optional paid version, and others may require a subscription to get the most out of them.

What is the best video downloader extension for Chrome? Check out our recommendations on this topic.

Comments