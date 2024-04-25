Score a record $750 off the powerful Galaxy Book 3 Pro

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro line really gives the MacBook range a run for its money. The high-spec model of the 16-inch laptop is particularly impressive, and it has never been as affordable as it is today. A huge 43% price drop has temporarily reduced the asking price from $1,750 to just $999.99 in a limited-time Amazon deal. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro for $999.99 ($750 off)

For context, this is more than $200 less than the previous best deal on the device. The offer applies to the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM, but there are more great deals to explore on other configurations of the 2023 laptop. You’ll find our favorite deal via the widget below, then you can flick around the other variants to see if one better suits your budget.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16-inch, Core i7, 16GB, 1TB) Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16-inch, Core i7, 16GB, 1TB) Bigger, more power, and better sound than the base model Galaxy Book 3 Stepping up from the base model, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro offers a 16-inch AMOLED display at 3K resolution, and is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor. This Windows laptop is a little bit larger than the base model, but rocks AKG speakers for your listening pleasure. See price at Amazon Save $750.00

Aside from the muscular core specs, you’re getting a 3K AMOLED Screen with a super wide 16:10 aspect ratio and capable of 120Hz frame rate. The ample 1TB storage can be doubled to 2TB using a microSD card, and a Full HD webcam is ideal for work or casual video calls. There are many other admirable features, and the device looks fantastic, is fairly lightweight, and can run for up to 19 hours on a single charge.

Don’t miss the boat on this deal if you’re in need of a new machine for work or play. Follow the link above to find the deal.

