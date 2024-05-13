Deal: Score up to $350 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Fans of the Samsung ecosystem will naturally look towards the Galaxy Book 4 series when upgrading their laptop, so a meaty price drop on two of the models caught our eye today. There’s a straight cash discount on two of the five laptops in the series from Samsung’s online store, with savings of up to $350 on offer.

The standard Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is where the savings are most modest at $250 off, but this markdown to $649.99 actually represents the biggest Book 4 deal in percentage terms. In any event, scoring the machine that was only launched in the US a couple of months ago for under $700 is quite the coup.

The Galaxy Book 4 360 is $350 off at $999.99, and you’ll find the deal through the same link above. The discount is on the higher-spec configuration with an Intel Core 7 chip, which is complimented by 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD that’s expandable via microSD card.

On top of all of those savings, trading in your old device as you upgrade could slash another $500 off your final payment.

You’ll find all of the deals available via the widgets above.

