An ASUS laptop with Snapdragon X Elite chip surfaces online days ahead of launch

TL;DR A retail listing for an ASUS laptop powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip has surfaced online.

The listed laptop features a Snapdragon Elite X1E processor, 32GB RAM, and a 15.6-inch 3K OLED display.

ASUS’ official AI PC launch event is scheduled for May 20 at 11 AM PT.

The tech world is on high alert as Qualcomm’s highly anticipated Snapdragon X Elite chips are nearing their market debut. ASUS recently announced a launch event for its brand-new AI PCs, which are expected to feature the new chips. However, its Vietnamese store site appears to have prematurely leaked details of the upcoming device.

Tech journalist Roland Quandt shared what appears to be an English-translated screenshot on X/Twitter, depicting a retail listing for an ASUS Vivobook S OLED model powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip.

The listed model, Vivobook S 15 OLED S5507QA-MA089WS, has the following specifications: Snapdragon X Elite X1E processor (42MB Cache, up to 3.4GHz, 12 cores, 12 threads)

Qualcomm AI Engine

Intel Qualcomm Adreno GPU graphics

32GB LPDDR5x memory

1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

15.6-inch 3K OLED display (2880×1620, 16:9 ratio, 120Hz, 600 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage)

70WHrs battery (3S1P, 3-cell Li-on)

MIL-STD 810H compliance The laptop’s design appears consistent with ASUS’ existing Vivobook aesthetic, and most specifications align with current market expectations. The primary point of interest lies in the performance and capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite chip, as it faces the scrutiny of a tech community eager to see if it lives up to the hype.

While the listing itself lacks a price, Quandt separately tweeted that the base model could start at around 1500 euros (~$1650), with the higher-spec configuration reaching up to 2300 euros (~$2500). As with any leak, it’s prudent to approach this information with skepticism.

Since their announcement, the Snapdragon X Elite chips, Qualcomm’s answer to Apple’s M-series chips, have been shrouded in mystery. Promising exceptional performance, AI acceleration, and power efficiency, the X Elite chips are supposedly the next big thing for Windows PCs.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to put that claim to test. ASUS’ AI PC launch event is scheduled for May 20 at 11 AM PT.

