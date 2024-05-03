VPN not working on your Windows PC? Blame Microsoft.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The April security update for Windows has broken VPN functionality, Microsoft confirmed.

This issue affects personal and enterprise users running Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server 2008 or later.

Security updates are critical for modern operating systems, fixing vulnerabilities that can be exploited by bad actors. But it turns out that a recent security update for Windows broke key functionality.

Microsoft has confirmed (h/t: Bleeping Computer) that the April security update for Windows broke VPN functionality. This issue affects Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows Server 2008 and newer.

“Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update (KB5036893) or the April 2024 non-security preview update,” the company confirmed.

Microsoft added that it was working on a solution and would issue an update in an “upcoming release.” What if you need a workaround right now, though? The company says you can try removing the April security update via a command line option, although uninstalling security updates isn’t the wisest idea. It also advised personal users to use the “Get help” app on Windows.

Either way, this is a serious issue if you frequently use a VPN on your computer. So we hope Microsoft issues a solution sooner rather than later.

