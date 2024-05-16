Intel's new Thunderbolt Share app lets two PCs work together like one

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR Intel announced it is launching a new PC-to-PC sharing app called Thunderbolt Share.

The proprietary app allows two PCs to share a mouse, keyboard, screens, storage, and more while connected with a Thunderbolt cable.

The app only works with Windows for now, but Intel is “exploring other OS opportunities.”

Intel is launching a new proprietary app to improve PC-to-PC experiences. The app will allow two computers to share a mouse, keyboard, screens, storage, and more by simply linking them together with a Thunderbolt cable.

Intel announced in a blog post today that it is launching an app called Thunderbolt Share. The company plans to license the app to laptop and desktop OEMs as a feature to bundle with new hardware. Once the app is installed on two computers with Thunderbolt 4 or 5, users will be able to quickly transfer files between the two devices by dragging and dropping, sync data, seamlessly share mouse and keyboard, and more.

Such a feature could be useful if you want to make migrating from an old PC to a new one easier. It could also be handy if you wanted to securely share a large file with someone else without having to rely on an internet connection.

In addition, the app will allow you to mirror one computer’s screen to another at an uncompressed 1080p resolution at 60FPS with the low latency Thunderbolt provides. And the connection doesn’t have to be direct, as the link will still work through a Thunderbolt dock or monitor.

It appears you may not be required to have a Thunderbolt-certified computer or an Intel chip to use the app either. In a statement to The Verge, Intel VP Jason Ziller said, “USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3 connections may work, we just really don’t guarantee it, we won’t be providing support for it.”

Thunderbolt Share is scheduled to roll out in the second half of 2024 and will only be offered on select PCs and accessories. The company has formed partnerships with Lenovo, Acer, MSI, Razer, Kensington, Belkin, Promise, Plugable, OWC, and others. While the app will initially only work on Windows, Ziller says the company is “exploring other OS opportunities.”

