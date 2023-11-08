La Brea season 3: Plot, cast, release window, and more

The sinkhole in Los Angeles continues to be more than just a geological anomaly. The prehistoric world of La Brea is set to return for its third season.

From the La Brea season 3 possible release date to cast details, here’s everything we know about the upcoming episodes.

Will there be a season 3 of La Brea? Certainly! NBC has confirmed La Brea’s third season. Given the show’s growing popularity and the cliffhangers from the previous season, it was almost a given that they’d continue the story.

When does season 3 of La Brea start? Season 3 of La Brea was supposed to air by mid-2023, but that has been delayed. It’s now expected to air by mid-2024. We don’t know the exact premiere date. That’s almost a year later, but on the bright side, the show has finished filming, according to reports, so the premiere will likely not be delayed any further.

What to expect from La Brea season 3? Building on the suspenseful events of season 2, the third installment is expected to explore the series’ central mysteries.

Remember Eve’s unexpected exit through that glitchy portal? That’s bound to be a focal point. And then there’s the whole time-travel angle, which was teased when dinosaurs made a dramatic entrance in 10,000 BC. All signs point to a season filled with action, suspense, and more intricate plot developments.

La Brea season 3 cast The ensemble cast that viewers have grown to love will mostly be returning. This includes Eoin Macken playing Gavin Harris, Natalie Zea in the role of Eve Harris, Zyra Gorecki portraying Izzy Harris, and many others. Additionally, there's been some chatter about a new addition: Emily Wiseman is rumored to be joining the cast, and while her exact role remains under wraps, it's speculated to be a significant one.

Where to watch La Brea season 3? NBC is the place to be when La Brea season 3 starts rolling out. If you’ve been following the series, you’ll know the drill: keep an eye out for those Tuesday evening slots at 9:00 PM. You’ll also be able to stream it on Peacock TV.

FAQ

Was La Brea cancelled? No, it wasn’t. Quite the opposite, actually. With the confirmation of a third season (while the second season was still airing), La Brea seems to be going strong. The third season was also supposed to be the last, but creator David Applebaum has dismissed this notion.

What does La Brea mean in English? In English, La Brea translates to “the tar.” It’s a fitting name given some of the tar pit scenarios in the show.

What is La Brea about? La Brea is a compelling blend of sci-fi and family drama. It kicked off with a massive sinkhole appearing in Los Angeles, pulling scores of people (and buildings) down with it. Those who fell through found themselves in a prehistoric version of their city, complete with dangerous wildlife and a host of mysteries to unravel.

Where was La Brea filmed? Interestingly, while the show is set in Los Angeles, a significant portion of La Brea was filmed in Australia. The diverse landscapes provided a fitting backdrop for the prehistoric and rugged world the characters find themselves in. Some scenes, of course, were shot in LA to capture the essence of the city.

