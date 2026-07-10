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Hisense 75-inch U7 Google TV down to just $997.99 in its best deal ever

Big-screen gamers can still grab the 75-inch Hisense U7 at its 23% Prime Day discount, but stock is running out.
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Jul 10, 2026 — 11:25 AM ET

Hisense 75 inch U7 Smart Google TV 2026 Press Image
Amazon
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Amazon still has the 75-inch Hisense U7 Google TV at its record-low price of $997.99, $301 off its $1,298.99 recommended retail price. That is a 23% discount off the RRP, and it is still at its Prime Day price with no Prime subscription required. With stock running out fast, this looks like a good time to grab it before the price moves back up.

The 2026 Hisense U7 is built for big-screen gaming and bright-room viewing. It uses a Mini-LED Pro backlight with full-array local dimming, quantum-dot color, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. You also get a native 165Hz refresh rate, which is a big draw for fast games and sports.

Gaming features are a major part of the package. The TV includes 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, ALLM, FreeSync Premium Pro, and Dolby Vision gaming. Hisense also markets a boosted VRR mode up to 330, giving players another reason to take a look at this model.

It runs Google TV and supports hands-free voice control, Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit. Audio is another strong point, with a 50W 2.1.2-channel speaker system and Dolby Atmos support. On top of that, you get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, eARC, and ATSC 3.0 support. Amazon shoppers also rate it 4.4 out of 5.

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