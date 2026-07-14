Google TV projector myths busted: 5 things most people get wrong about using projectors as TVs

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For the longest time, the idea of replacing your living room television with a projector was something only true-blue home theater enthusiasts entertained. You needed a perfectly dark room, a sizable budget, and a willingness to deal with an oversized setup, likely suspended from the ceiling, just to watch the evening news or catch a movie over the weekend.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth in 2026.

Modern Google TV-powered projectors, be it LED or laser projection units, are small, compact, and offer seamless integration of streaming apps and voice controls right out of the box, turning them into genuine TV competitors. Yes, far too many people still seem to be clinging to that outdated perception of projectors. If you are on the fence about ditching your traditional large-screen panel for a massive projection display, it’s time to clear the air. Here are the biggest myths about modern projectors and why they might actually be good enough to not just replace, but upgrade your television watching experience.

Would you consider replacing your TV with a projector? 0 votes Yes, I've already switched. NaN % I'm considering it for my next upgrade. NaN % No, I prefer TVs. NaN % Other. Let us know in the comments. NaN %

Myth 1: The picture quality is worse than traditional TVs

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The most common argument against making the switch is that projectors simply cannot compete with the crispness, color accuracy, and contrast of a modern television. Look, if you are comparing a cheap budget projector to a high-end OLED panel, that is largely true. However, the real alternative to some of the best OLED televisions on the market is a premium laser projector, and those models sing a very different tune.

Some of the best triple-laser technology-equipped modern projectors can deliver incredibly vibrant color rendition and deep contrast levels that give midrange and even high-end televisions a serious run for their money. But if you are chasing a theater-style experience at home, there are some things to consider.

Pair a high-end laser projector with an ALR screen, and the results get surprisingly close to a television.

To get the absolute best out of a projector, you need to think about the surface you are projecting the image on. When you pair a premium 4K laser projector with an ambient light-rejecting or ALR screen, that’s where you see the absolute best image quality. These specialized screens are designed to reflect light coming from the projector directly toward your eyes while absorbing ambient light coming from the ceiling or windows. The result is a picture that looks remarkably close to a traditional television panel, offering deep blacks and punchy colors at a size and scale that no standard TV can match without costing an absolute fortune.

Myth 2: Projectors only work in completely dark environments

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If your only experience with a projector has been in a corporate environment or even a school, you might be thinking that you still have to close the blinds, pull the curtains, turn off every light, and sit in total darkness if you want to see what’s happening on the screen.

You don't need a pitch black room anymore, modern projectors are bright enough for everyday viewing.

Total darkness will always provide the most immersive experience for movie nights, even with high-end OLED televisions. My own, highly reflective, LG G5 is proof of that. However, the idea that you cannot use a projector in a bright room is not the case anymore. The secret lies in the massive jump in brightness levels found in modern home theater projector hardware.

Many of the latest Google TV projectors pump out anywhere from 2,000 to over 3,000 ANSI lumens. That is more than enough horsepower, or should I say light power, to combat the ambient light in most rooms during the daytime. While you might lose a bit of contrast if direct sunlight is pouring right onto your wall, drawing a simple sheer curtain is usually all it takes to enjoy a perfectly clear, viewable image. But you absolutely do not need enveloping darkness to enjoy a football game on a Sunday afternoon.

Myth 3: Projectors are bad for gaming

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Hardcore gamers have traditionally avoided projectors like the plague, and for good reason. Early models suffered from terrible input lag, sluggish refresh rates, and noticeable motion blur, making them unusable for gaming. It is true that trying to play a competitive first-person shooter or a fast-paced racing game on an old-school lamp-based projector was a recipe for disaster. However, newer projectors have long moved on from that technology.

Gaming on a 120-inch screen is a whole different experience -- as long as you're not a competitive gamer.

In fact, manufacturers have finally started prioritizing the gaming crowd. Any half-decent modern LED or laser projector comes equipped with dedicated gaming modes that can drop input lag down to double-digit milliseconds. In fact, even the base input lag isn’t nearly bad enough to deter gaming. Elsewhere, many models even offer high refresh rate support at 1080p alongside modern HDMI features designed specifically to reduce screen tearing. Playing a cinematic open-world game across a massive 120-inch display with minimal lag is an incredibly immersive experience that completely changes how you interact with your console. Of course, if you’re a twitchy competitive gamer, it still won’t be ideal for you. But if you want to settle in on the couch and play through the new Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake, it will handily do the trick.

Myth 4: Projectors only work in large rooms

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Another persistent myth is that you need a sprawling living room or even a dedicated home theater space just to throw a decent image. People assume they need to mount the device on a rear wall or a ceiling bracket a dozen or so feet away from the screen to get a larger picture. While you would certainly benefit from that, a smaller apartment-sized living room is an equally good candidate for a modern projector.

Ultra short throw projectors have changed the game for smaller apartments.

Between short-throw and ultra-short-throw projectors, there are plenty of ways to maximize screen space. An ultra-short-throw projector can comfortably prop up a 100-inch screen while being placed on a media console mere inches from a wall. Meanwhile, standard short-throw models can be placed on a coffee table just a couple of feet away to achieve the same effect. There’s an added benefit to these models. Since these devices live right next to or near the wall, you don’t have to worry about people walking in front of the beam and interrupting the image. Honestly, these models are perfect for city apartments or even a bedroom.

Myth 5: Projectors are high maintenance

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If you talked to projector owners a decade ago, they would likely complain about the dreaded bulb replacement. I was part of that crew that got tired of replacing expensive bulbs and switched to a high-end television. You see, old-school lamp projectors relied on expensive bulbs that degraded quickly, lost brightness over time, and would inevitably burn out after a few thousand hours of use. That bulb replacement cost is what drove up the overall ownership cost of a projector.

Modern LED and laser projectors are, for the most part, zero maintenance appliances.

Modern projectors have completely solved this issue by ditching traditional bulbs in favor of LED and laser light sources. These modern light sources are built to last anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 hours before showing any noticeable drop in performance. To put that into perspective, you could run your projector for four hours every single day for the next 20 years before ever needing to worry about the light source failing. The switch in technology also means that modern projectors turn on practically instantly and require no warm-up or cool-down periods. Modern projectors are essentially zero-maintenance appliances compared to the high-tech, borderline finicky sophistication of old-school projectors.

Bonus Tip: You absolutely have to use a projection screen

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

When you start researching home theater setups, you will inevitably run into enthusiasts on forums or even in real life who will insist that you cannot use a projector without spending hundreds of dollars on a dedicated frame or motorized screen. They will tell you that a bare wall is sacrilege and will ruin the image and ruin your viewing experience. Heck, I myself recommended an ALR screen further up in this very article. But here’s the deal. While a dedicated screen will always maximize the performance of your hardware, it is absolutely not a strict requirement for casual daily use.

A dedicated screen is a nice upgrade, but a smooth white wall is good enough.

If you have a flat, smooth wall painted in a neutral color like white or light gray, you can absolutely project directly onto it. The image quality will still look fantastic for standard streaming, YouTube videos, and casual gaming sessions. If you want a slight upgrade without buying a physical screen, you can even buy specialized projector paint that enhances reflectivity and contrast. For many users, the aesthetic freedom of having a completely clean wall when the device is turned off is half the appeal of owning a projector in the first place.

Should you make the switch to a modern Google TV projector? Making the jump from a traditional television to a smart projector running Google TV is no longer a gamble. The technology has matured to the point where brightness, picture quality, gaming performance, and longevity are no longer major pain points, and you’re not really making a serious trade-off between the two.

While a traditional television panel might still hold the crown for absolute pitch-black contrast in a bright room, and the inky black levels of an OLED screen remain unmatched, the sheer scale and versatility of a modern projector offer something a television simply cannot match. So, if you’ve been holding off on switching to a projector, it might be time to take another look at upgrading your movie-watching experience with some of the best Google TV-equipped projectors out there.

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