Hisense’s latest 50-inch E7 Cinema Series Fire TV returns to its Prime Day price

Amazon has dropped the Hisense 50-inch E7 Cinema Series Fire TV to $397.99, down from its $699 recommended retail price. That saves you $301, which is a 43% discount off the RRP, and is also returns to the all-time low Prime Day price, so this is a strong time to grab it.

For the money, this TV packs in features you do not usually expect at this price. The Hisense 50-inch E7 Cinema Series is a 2026 4K Fire TV with Mini-LED backlighting and Hi-QLED color, a combo aimed at stronger contrast, brighter highlights, and richer color than a basic LED TV. It also supports major HDR formats, including HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, and HLG, which helps it handle a wide range of movies and shows.

One of the biggest selling points here is the 144Hz refresh rate. That makes the E7 Cinema Series more appealing than many entry-level 4K TVs for gaming and for smoother motion in fast scenes. Fire TV and Alexa are built in as well, so streaming apps and voice controls are ready to go out of the box. Buyers also seem happy with it, with the TV holding a 4.4 out of 5 review rating.

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