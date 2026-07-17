Apple Music just quietly raised its prices

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple Music’s prices have increased.

An Individual plan now costs $11.99 per month, and the service’s Family plan is now $19.99

These price adjustments are Apple Music’s first since 2022.

Everything’s getting more expensive lately, and streaming services aren’t exempt. Case in point: Apple Music just queitly increased its prices. As reflected on its website, Apple Music subscribers will now pay between $1 and $3 more per month, depending on their plan.

Apple Insider spotted the changes today. Apple hasn’t made a formal announcement about the price adjustments, but listed prices for the service’s Individual, Family, and Student plans have all increased.

Individual and Student plans have both increased by $1 per month, to $11.99 and $6.99, respectively, while the Family plan has shot up by $3 a month to a new price of $19.99.

Apple Music’s new prices are still generally less expensive than Spotify, which charges $12.99 for a single subscription and $21.99 for a family plan, with the two now matched on student pricing. As of April, a single YouTube Music subscription costs $11.99, while a family plan goes for $18.99.

I’m currently subscribed to Apple Music’s Individual plan, and as of today, my account still reflects the older $10.99 price point. It’s likely the newer price will take effect on my next billing cycle, however.

Apple Insider notes that today’s price adjustments mark the first time Apple Music has raised its fees in nearly four years: the Individual plan jumped from $9.99 to $10.99 in October of 2022, while the Family plan increased from $14.99 to $16.99. This all comes on the heels of a rumor that Apple Music may soon introduce an ad-supported free tier.

Another dollar a month for a single user isn’t much of an increase on its own, but little price hikes here and there add up. Is $12 a month too much to pay for music streaming? Do you have a set limit you’re willing to pay to stream music? Let us know in the comments.

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