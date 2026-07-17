Samsung just made outdoor movie nights easier with the Freestyle Plus projector

TL;DR Samsung has launched a new projector called the Freestyle Plus.

The device is able to project a viewing experience of up to 100 inches.

The projector also uses AI to correct distortions on uneven surfaces, detect obstacles in the projection path, and detect the distance from the viewing surface to automatically focus the screen.

It’s been a good year for portable, yet powerful projectors. Just this week, XGIMI opened up sales of the Elfin Flip 4K and Flip Laser, which are no larger than a textbook. On the heels of that announcement, Samsung is now launching its own compact entertainment system.

Samsung has announced the launch of a new projector called the Freestyle Plus. Design-wise, the hardware is cylindrical and measures 4.2 x 7.0 x 3.9in. The company describes the device as “highly portable” and “lightweight,” which is supported by the fact that it only weighs 2.2 lbs.

In terms of specs, you’re getting a 1080p projector that’s capable of projecting an image of up to 100 inches. It offers 430 lumens of brightness, HDR10+ support, 360-degree audio, a 100,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, eARC support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi-5, and Tizen as the operating system. Along with that, Alexa is the built-in AI assistant, but Bixby is also available.

Speaking of AI, the projector uses the technology to offer a few clever features. One such feature is 3D auto keystone and wall calibration, which corrects distortions on uneven surfaces and adjusts color and brightness depending on the surface’s color. Another is real-time focus, which adjusts the focus depending on how far away the surface is. Screen fit allows the projector to automatically change the size of the projection to fit a space on your wall, while obstacle avoidance shifts the image to avoid objects that are in the way. You can see an example of screen fit and 3D auto keystone in the images below.

A few other features to be aware of are: Vision AI Companion: Allows you to ask Bixby and Gemini questions.

Allows you to ask Bixby and Gemini questions. Cloud gaming: You can stream games directly from the cloud via Gaming Hub 7.

You can stream games directly from the cloud via Gaming Hub 7. Screen mirroring: You can project content from compatible smart devices.

You can project content from compatible smart devices. External battery compatibility: You can use any compatible external USB-C battery to power the projector.

The Freestyle Plus is available for purchase now on Samsung’s website for $1,199. Samsung is offering a couple of payment options: $50 per month or four $300 installments.

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