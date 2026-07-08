This $19.99 Fire TV Stick HD deal is a cheap upgrade for older TVs

Older TVs still have plenty of life left in them, and a low-cost streaming stick is one of the easiest ways to make a bedroom set, guest room TV, or travel screen feel current again. Amazon has a deal running on the newest Fire TV Stick HD, dropping it to $19.99.

That price is down from its $34.99 recommended retail price, which is a 43% discount relative to the RRP. For anyone who wants the cheapest current Fire TV option for a non-4K TV, this is a strong time to buy. It is also the second-best deal we have seen on this device.

The newest Fire TV Stick HD is a 2nd-gen 2026 refresh built for 1080p streaming rather than 4K. Even so, it adds HDR support and Dolby Audio, so it works better with more TVs and audio setups. Amazon also slimmed down the hardware, which makes it easier to fit behind a TV and more convenient to pack for trips.

Performance is another upgrade here, with Amazon saying it is around 30% faster than the prior HD model. That should make it a better pick for people who just want to get to their shows, apps, and channels on an older screen without spending much. You also get the Alexa Voice Remote, so you can search by voice, launch apps, and control TV power and volume without juggling extra remotes.

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