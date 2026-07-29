Amazon takes 33% off the Aurzen Boom Air for easy movie nights anywhere

Chase Bernath / Android Authority

The Aurzen Boom Air is a compact portable projector built for easy streaming and movie nights without extra gear, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now. It comes with built-in Google TV, so apps run straight from the projector instead of needing a separate streaming stick.

Aurzen aims this model at people who want an all-in-one projector that is easy to move from room to room. The Boom Air has native 1080p resolution and supports 4K input playback, making it a good fit for casual movies and shows. Recent reviews have highlighted its autofocus, auto keystone, and adjustable integrated stand, which help you get the picture lined up faster. Portability is another big part of the appeal, with USB-C power support and a travel-friendly size that works well in a bedroom, dorm, or outdoor setup. Picture quality is generally described as good in darker rooms, and the built-in audio is considered respectable for a projector this size.

Amazon is selling the Aurzen Boom Air for $199.99 right now, down from its $299.99 recommended retail price. That’s a $100 discount, or 33% off the RRP. While it is not quite the lowest price we’ve seen this year, it’s still a good time to grab one if this projector has been on your list.

It also has a 4.5 out of 5 review rating, which adds to its appeal as a budget-friendly streaming projector. You can check out the deal via the button above.

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