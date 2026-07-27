Peacock is coming to YouTube Premium as your latest subscription perk

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Premium subscriptions will soon include access to Peacock Premium’s streaming content.

Ad-supported shows and movies from Peacock will be available “within the YouTube experience.”

The integration will be available beginning in early 2027.

YouTube Premium got a little more expensive earlier this year, with the Individual plan going from $13.99 to $15.99 per month while the Family plan jumped from $22.99 to $26.99. Today, YouTube’s made an announcement that might help justify the new higher subscription fee for some users.

In a blog post, YouTube has announced that the YouTube Premium subscription will soon include access to Peacock Premium’s content, including live pro sports, movies from Universal, and shows like Saturday Night Live and The Office.

NBCUniversal’s announcement sheds more light on the new integration. Starting next year, YouTube Premium subscribers will get “seamless access to Peacock within the YouTube experience,” which makes it sound like you won’t need the Peacock app or a separate account to take advantage.

While one of YouTube Premium’s primary perks is removing ads from YouTube videos, YouTube’s announcement says that shows and movies from Peacock included in a YouTube Premium subscription will be “ad-supported.” YouTube also says that it’ll offer “options to let subscribers upgrade their Peacock membership,” though, so you’ll likely be able to remove those ads for an additional fee.

YouTube says the partnership also means that some live sporting events will also be broadcast on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

This all comes after YouTube began offering access to ad-free Peacock Premium Plus for an additional fee last month as a Primetime Channels add-on.

The ad-supported Peacock Premium plan costs $10.99 per month on its own, so the addition adds quite a bit of value to a YouTube Premium subscription. Neither announcement mentioned further YouTube Premium price adjustments.

NBCUniversal says that Peacock Premium is coming to YouTube Premium starting early next year.

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