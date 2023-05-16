How much does it cost to replace an iPhone battery?

With five years of software updates, an iPhone is an excellent phone to get if you plan to hold on to your device for a long time. The only downside to holding onto a phone that long is the battery tends to degrade with time. There are a few things you can do to slow down an iPhone battery that’s draining too fast, but eventually, you’ll have no choice but to replace the battery. Here’s a look at how much it costs to replace your iPhone battery.

QUICK ANSWER The iPhone battery replacement cost depends on your phone model. Replacing the battery on any phone in the 14 series costs $99. It costs $89 to replace the battery on other any iPhone with Face ID, from the iPhone 13 series to the iPhone X. Apple charges $69 to replace the battery on older iPhones without Face ID, going back to the iPhone 5S. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How much does it cost to replace the battery of an iPhone

Does AppleCare cover iPhone battery replacement?

When is the right time to replace the battery on your iPhone

How much does it cost to replace the battery of an iPhone?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The iPhone battery replacement cost depends on which model you have. Replacing the battery of an iPhone 14 series smartphone will set you back $99. There’s no difference in the price for the standard and Pro iterations. Besides the latest iPhone 14 series, Apple’s battery replacement categories depend on one factor: whether the phone has Face ID or not.

Replacing the battery on any iPhone with a Face ID, from the iPhone 13 series, and going back to the iPhone X and XS lines, will cost $89. Going as far back as the iPhone 5S, every phone other than that will cost owners $69 to replace the battery.

Apple considers every model older than the iPhone 5S vintage or obsolete and does not offer hardware support for these phones.

Does AppleCare cover iPhone battery replacement?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

AppleCare is the company’s basic warranty and comes with limited protection for one year and 90 days of technical support. The standard limited warranty with your iPhone does not include free battery replacements. Getting Apple’s extended warranty option, AppleCare Plus, is the way to go to avoid sudden fees and charges.

AppleCare Plus subscribers don’t have to pay for battery replacements, regardless of which phone model they have, as long as the phone’s battery health is below 80 percent. You can find your phone’s maximum battery capacity by going to Settings > Battery > Battery health and charging. Check the percentage next to Maximum capacity.

AppleCare+ is expensive but provides at least 24 months of extended warranty, with the option to renew for longer with monthly or annual subscriptions after the initial two-year period ends. You might save on big expenses like battery and iPhone screen replacements in the long run. Check the status of your warranty or AppleCare Plus status on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > About and tapping on AppleCare Plus. You will see Limited warranty or Coverage expired if you don’t have an active subscription.

When is the right time to replace the battery on your iPhone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Your phone’s battery degradation heavily depends on your usage, with factors like fast charging, exposure to heat, and graphic-intensive use playing a role. On average, the expected drop to 80 percent might occur after two years, with an estimated 500 charge cycles.

There are plenty of signs to look out for that will tell you whether you need to replace the battery. Needing to constantly charge the phone and rapid battery drain on older phones indicate it might be time to get a new battery. You might also notice growing instances of random reboots and poor performance with a degraded battery. While rare, you will urgently need to replace your phone’s battery if you see signs of physical damage like swelling or blotches on the back panel.

Apple makes knowing the battery’s maximum capacity easy on an iPhone. You can check the phone’s current battery capacity by going to Settings > Battery > Battery health and charging. You should get the battery replaced if the number is below 80 percent.

FAQs

Does Best Buy replace iPhone batteries? Yes, Best Buy is an Apple-authorized service provider and offers various repair services, including battery replacement. The cost to replace the iPhone battery stays the same and is free if you have AppleCare+. Best Buy still shows the older prices, but the cost will likely increase here after March 1, 2023.

How long does iPhone battery replacement take? The waiting period depends on a variety of factors. If you take the phone to an Apple Store or an authorized service center, the battery replacement could be done as quickly as half an hour and up to two hours, depending on the availability of parts and how busy the store is. The store or service provider will give you an accurate estimate when you take the device in for service. It will take at least five business days if you choose to ship the phone to an Apple repair center instead.

Does Verizon replace iPhone batteries Verizon has partnered with Asurion to offer the Mobile Protect extended warranty service, which includes battery replacements and other device repairs. However, priced at $17 a month, you might be better off subscribing to the cheaper AppleCare+ instead.

That’s a look at how much an iPhone battery replacement will run you, but what about Macbooks? Check out our guide that explains how much a Macbook battery replacement will cost you.

Comments