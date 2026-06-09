Apple may have pulled a Samsung by leaking iPhone Ultra details

TL;DR Apple’s iOS 27 code contains numerous references to the apparent iPhone Ultra foldable.

The code includes references to a fold state, a second screen, and more.

iOS 27 itself also has a few features that would work well on a foldable iPhone.

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone, apparently called the iPhone Ultra, later this year. We’ve already seen unofficial renders and leaked specs, but Apple’s iOS 27 has now dished out even more clues.

Software engineer M1Astra (via Bloomberg) and X user Sam Henri Gold have spotted numerous references to a potential foldable device, likely the iPhone Ultra, in the iOS 27 beta and framework code. For starters, there are references to “foldState,” “angleDegrees,” “mechanicalAngleDegrees,” and “isanglevalid.” Check out Gold’s screenshot below to see some of these hints.

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The “foldState” term likely relates to the ability to detect whether the iPhone Ultra is folded or unfolded. Meanwhile, the other three references show that iOS can tell how much you’ve opened the device, also pointing to a free-stop hinge (as opposed to an open or closed affair). These hints also suggest that Apple’s foldable could gain the Flex Mode software functionality first seen on Android foldables. Flex Mode lets you partially fold your foldable phone, akin to a laptop. This folded state allows for hands-free video playback and video calls, a larger software keyboard on the bottom half of the display, and more.

Apple’s operating system also has references to an internal service tool used to fix screens. However, the iOS 27 version of this utility apparently mentions a secondary display, a second protective screen, and two more light sensors. This strongly suggests we’re looking at a foldable phone.

Bloomberg also notes that some public iOS 27 features seem like a good fit for a foldable device. Apple now offers widgets that occupy the entire phone screen, which would theoretically take up roughly half the screen on a folding display. The company has also updated its iPhone Mirroring feature so that an iPhone connected to a Mac can be displayed with an iPad-sized view. It’s easy to see how this larger display output would work well with a foldable phone’s large internal screen.

Apple also apparently pushed its “app adaptibility” concept during a developer session: Now, instead of designing for specific devices and orientations, you’re designing for a dynamic range of sizes and aspect ratios. This also seems like a concept that would greatly benefit a foldable iPhone, as each screen is expected to have a different size and aspect ratio. Either way, Apple is clearly laying the groundwork for the iPhone Ultra’s launch. The device is tipped to arrive in September, so we still have a few months to go.

In any event, this isn’t the first time a phone manufacturer’s software has revealed details about a foldable. We discovered images and animations for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra in One UI earlier this year.

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