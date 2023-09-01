How to use the Apple Watch's Walkie-Talkie feature

If you ever needed to communicate with another Apple Watch user but didn’t have an LTE watch, the Walkie-Talkie app is your ticket. It’s a feature that has been copied by rivals like Samsung for the Galaxy Watch series and allows two users to communicate over the internet using their Apple Watches. But how does this feature work, and how do you use it? Find everything you ever wanted to know about the Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie app below.

QUICK ANSWER Open the Walkie-Talkie app, tap on a friend's name, and finally, touch and hold the talk button to initiate a conversation. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to use the Walkie-Talkie app

How to use the Walkie-Talkie app on the Apple Watch While the Walkie-Talkie app is useful, you’ll need to go through a few setup steps before using it. First, ensure you have an Apple Watch Series 1 running watchOS 5.3 or newer. You’ll also need FaceTime installed on your iPhone, running at least iOS 12.4.

Once you’ve ticked all the above boxes, you’ll need to add friends to the Walkie-Talkie app before you can talk to them. Open the Walkie-Talkie app. Tap the Add Friends button. Choose a contact and wait for your friend to accept the invitation. When your friend has accepted the invitation, their contact card will turn yellow. It will remain gray if they haven’t yet accepted your request.

If you’re receiving an invitation, you can tap Always Allow on the invitation notification.

Start a Walkie-Talkie conversation with a friend Once you have friends on the Walkie-Talkie app, you can converse freely. To initiate a conversation on the Walkie-Talkie app: Open the app on your Apple Watch. Tap on a friend’s name. Touch and hold the talk button, then say something. “Connecting” should then appear on the screen. Once connected, you can talk to your friend. Notably, your message is only sent after you touch and hold the talk button, say something, then let go of the button. Your friend will hear what you say after you’ve let go of the button.

How to disable the Walkie-Talkie app on the Apple Watch

You may not want the Walkie-Talkie app to be active at all times. Thankfully, you can disable it when you aren’t using it.

To disable the Walkie-Talkie app on the Apple Watch, open the app and toggle off the master switch. You can also disable the app from the control center. Tap and hold the bottom of the Apple Watch’s screen, then swipe up to access the control center. Tap the Walkie-Talkie button to disable it.

If you have a problem using the Walkie-Talkie feature on Apple Watch, we have a few solutions at the link. Additionally, you can also browse fixes for more common Apple Watch problems.

FAQs

My Walkie-Talkie app doesn't work on my Apple Watch. What should I do? Walkie-Talkie requires FaceTime on your iPhone. If you don’t have the app, install it. You’ll also need your iPhone on your person when using the Walkie-Talkie app, as it requires an internet connection.

Is the Walkie-Talkie app available in every country? No. Currently, the Walkie-Talkie app is available in 105 countries and territories.

How far away can you use Walkie-Talkie on the Apple Watch? Unlike a traditional walkie-talkie, the Apple Watch solution is not limited by distance. Instead, the app uses FaceTime via an internet connection. This means you can enjoy Walkie-Talkie chats with a friend in another country if so desired.

Do I need an Apple Watch with LTE to use Walkie-Talkie? No. You will, however, need your iPhone nearby or to be connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Can I use the Walkie-Talkie app in a group? No. You can only use the Walkie-Talkie app with one person at a time. The app does not allow group conversations.

