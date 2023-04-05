How to add Microsoft Teams to Outlook and schedule a meeting

Microsoft Outlook has been the de-facto email client for many people, especially for those working in the corporate sector, those dealing with a large volume of emails, and those with multiple email addresses to keep track of. It is a very convenient client that lets you do a ton of actions without needing to leave the app. If you regularly use Outlook and are wondering how you can get it to play well with your Microsoft Teams app, read on. We will tell you how you can add the Microsoft Teams add-in to Outlook and begin scheduling Teams meeting from within Outlook.

Microsoft Teams is automatically added to Outlook when you install both on the same computer. If the add-in is not present, you can follow the troubleshooting steps present in the article to confirm that it is indeed enabled. To schedule a Teams meeting in Outlook, just select New Items > Meeting > Teams Meeting. You can then add attendees, timing, and other details. Click Send when ready to schedule the meeting.

How to schedule a Microsoft Teams meeting in Outlook

How to add the Microsoft Teams add-in to Outlook When you have both Microsoft Teams and Outlook installed on the same computer, the Teams add-in is automatically added to Outlook. There is no way for the average user to manually add the add-in to Outlook.

If you don’t see the add-in in Outlook, you can try these troubleshooting steps, one at a time: Sign out of Teams and then restart it.

Close Outlook and then restart it.

Install the Teams app as an administrator of the Windows computer. To do so, right-click on the downloaded .exe file and choose Run as Administrator .

. Run Outlook in normal user mode, not as an administrator. If you still don’t see the Teams add-in in Outlook, check to see if the add-in has not been accidentally disabled. To do so, follow these steps: Open Outlook , go to the File tab on the top-left corner and select Options .

, go to the tab on the top-left corner and select . Click Add-in on the left pane. The option should be toward the bottom of the list.

on the left pane. The option should be toward the bottom of the list. Confirm that Microsoft Teams Meeting Add-in for Microsoft Office is listed in the Active Application Add-ins list

If the Teams Meeting Add-in is listed in the Disabled Application Add-ins list, under Manage , select COM Add-ins , and then select Go… .

list, under , select , and then select . Select the Microsoft Teams Meeting Add-in for Microsoft Office checkbox.

Choose OK on all dialog boxes, and then close Outlook.

on all dialog boxes, and then close Outlook. Restart Outlook, and you should now have Teams present within Outlook. If this still doesn’t get you the Teams add-in in Outlook, and perhaps you see the Skype Meeting Add-in for Microsoft Office in the above steps, then you can’t use Teams within Outlook. This is probably because you are not subscribed to the Business Basic (or higher) plan for Microsoft Office.

In such a situation, you will have to manually make use of Teams. You can learn how to create and share a Microsoft Teams meeting link.

How to schedule a Microsoft Teams meeting in Outlook Once you have the Teams add-in in Outlook, then scheduling a Teams meeting in Outlook is very easy. Just follow these steps: In Microsoft Outlook, select New Items > Meeting in the top ribbon bar. In some versions of Outlook, New Items is renamed to New Email with a dropdown.

Select Teams Meeting to make it online. On some versions of Outlook, this setting could be a toggle appearing next to the Room/Location field.

You can now add attendees, a meeting name, and the agenda for the meeting.

To schedule the meeting, select Scheduling Assistant. You can now select a time when everyone’s available. Alternatively, you can skip the manual time slot hunting and use AutoPick to automatically choose a time when all the required attendees have a free calendar slot.

When you’re ready to send the meeting invite, select Send. And that’s. Your meeting should now be scheduled.

For the meeting information to be successfully and clearly passed on, do not change the information that Outlook adds related to the Teams meeting below the line with the “Join Microsoft Teams Meeting” text.

If the timezone for your meeting is wonky, you can check out how to change your time zone in Outlook. You can also learn how to add Google Calendar to Outlook to sync all of your different calendars into one app.

FAQs

Do I need to subscribe to both Outlook and Teams to use Teams in Outlook? Yes, you will need to be subscribed to both services. If you are using just the Teams Essential plan or a Teams free plan, then you will not be able to take advantage of the Outlook integration as you will not have access to Outlook.

