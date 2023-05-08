Amazon accidentally revealed all the major Pixel Tablet details

Amazon Japan

TL;DR The Google Pixel Tablet was prematurely listed on Amazon Japan before being pulled down.

The listing confirmed several key specifications, such as the display, processor, and RAM.

Other listed details include storage options, UWB, and support for USI 2.0 styluses.

Google I/O is right around the corner, and we won’t have to wait long to hear more about the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. If the tablet with its charging dock accessory sound interesting to you, Amazon Japan has prematurely posted a listing that tells us everything there is to know about the upcoming Google product.

The Pixel Tablet’s listing was spotted on Amazon Japan by Buzzap (via WinFuture). According to the now-pulled listing, the Pixel Tablet will come with a 10.95-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600. That gives it a 16:10 aspect ratio and 276 PPI pixel density. The tablet is said to be compatible with USI 2.0 standard styluses.

For its internals, the listing reiterates that the Pixel Tablet will come with the Google Tensor G2 SoC, with a Titan M2 co-processor. There will be 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM onboard, with 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options. As far as connectivity is concerned, the listing did not mention cellular connectivity but did note that the tablet’s Wi-Fi will be 2×2 MIMO compatible. It will also have support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and UWB.

The Google Pixel Tablet is said to have quad speakers and three microphones. There’s also a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port on board, as well as the four-pin accessory connector that will be used to connect to the charging dock. The tablet also gets a large 27Wh battery.

The camera setup on the Pixel Tablet is expected to consist of identical 8MP sensors on the front and back, with an f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree FoV, and a 1/4-inch sensor with 1.12µm pixels. You don’t buy a tablet for its camera, so these purported specifications should cover most basic needs like video calls.

The listing also revealed one final detail. In Japan, the starting price of the Pixel Tablet is expected to be 79,800 Japanese Yen (~$590). We’ve had price leaks for Europe but not the US, so it’s anyone’s guess what the final price in the US would be. We’ll find out more at Google I/O.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel Tablet so far? Let us know in the comments below!

