Google Pixel Tablet price leaks: This could be good value for money

TL;DR A new leak by a trusted journalist has revealed apparent Pixel Tablet pricing for Europe.

The upcoming tablet could cost €600 to €650 in the region.

History tells us that the tablet will likely be cheaper in the US, though.

We’ve seen loads of rumors and leaks regarding the Pixel Tablet in recent months, but price-related information has remained elusive. Fortunately, a trusted source has now dished out some purported details.

WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt has posted apparent European Pixel Tablet pricing on Twitter. Quandt says you can expect 128GB or 256GB models, with a possible price of €600 to €650 (~$658 to ~$713).

That’s a good price for a relatively high-end Android tablet if it’s indeed coming with the speaker dock in the box. It would also be cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S8 in Europe, which costs roughly €800 (~$878).

There’s still no word on US pricing for the Pixel Tablet, but Google’s hardware tends to be more expensive in Europe than in the US. For example, the Pixel 7 costs €649 (~$712) in Europe but $599 in the US. So the upcoming slate could be even cheaper in its home market.

In any event, you’ll be getting a decent tablet on paper by opting for Google’s slate. Confirmed and leaked specs point to a Tensor G2 processor, 128GB or 256GB of storage, stylus support, and the aforementioned speaker dock in the box.

