Here's what the Pixel Tablet's dock will likely cost if you buy one on its own

TL;DR The price of the Google Pixel Tablet Charging Dock just leaked on Amazon.

The dock could cost $129.

We expect the dock to come with a Pixel Tablet, but this is useful if you want a second dock in your home.

The Google Pixel Tablet should launch at Google I/O on May 10. Based on rumors we’ve heard so far, the tablet should come with a charging dock. This dock will allow the tablet to be a smart display when not in use as a tablet, complete with a speaker system.

However, what if you want a second dock? Maybe one for your bedroom in addition to the one in your kitchen? It looks like Google could offer that option (via 9to5Google). A leaked Amazon listing shows a Google Pixel Tablet Charging Dock for sale for $129.00. Unfortunately, we didn’t spot a leaked page for the tablet itself, so pricing is still unknown for that product.

Still, this leaked price is helpful. The tablet and dock combo package is going to be significantly more expensive than this, so now we at least have a starting point for price guesses.

The Amazon listing shows the dock in a color called Hazel, which likely links to the greenish Pixel Tablet colorway we’ve already seen. It also shows a pre-order date of May 10, heavily suggesting that Google will open pre-orders for the tablet during Google I/O. However, there’s no ship date listed, so we don’t know when customers would actually receive it.

