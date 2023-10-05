Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which should you buy?

When you think of Android, chances are that you picture a Google or Samsung smartphone before anything else. Indeed, the two companies offer some of the best hardware and software combinations money can buy. Now that both companies have officially revealed their flagship smartphones for 2023, we can finally pit them against each other. In this comparison, we’ll take a closer look at how the Google Pixel 8 Pro differs from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and help decide which smartphone you should buy.

Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: At a glance The Pixel 8 Pro is significantly cheaper than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is slightly larger and heavier than Google’s Pixel 8 Pro.

Even though both Android phones share similar dimensions, Samsung has managed to fit an entire stylus within the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Google’s in-house Tensor G3 chip found in the Pixel 8 Pro is the company’s fastest yet. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC should run faster and cooler.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra ships with double the internal storage compared to the base model Pixel 8 Pro. It also relies on faster UFS 4.0 tech for faster transfer speeds.

The S23 Ultra houses Samsung’s S Pen, while you get a temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung has given the S23 Ultra a new 200MP sensor, which will likely capture more detail than the Pixel 8 Pro’s 50MP shooter.

While both smartphones have a periscope lens, the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers 10x optical zoom vs. the Pixel 8 Pro’s 5x.

The Samsung flagship offers an additional 3x zoom sensor.

The Pixel 8 Pro relies on a slower optical fingerprint reader compared to the S23 Ultra’s ultrasonic technology.

The S23 Ultra can charge at up to 45W, which is significantly faster than the Pixel 8 Pro’s 30W maximum.

Google promises to deliver seven years’ worth of software updates to the Pixel 8 Pro. That’s three years longer than Samsung’s four year OS update commitment.

Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Specs

Google Pixel 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display

Google Pixel 8 Pro 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED

20:9 aspect ratio

2,992 x 1,344

1-120Hz dynamic Smooth Display

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

HDR support

1,600 nits brightness for HDR, 2,400 nits peak brightness



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Edge display (curved)

19.3:9 aspect ratio

QHD+ resolution (3,088 x 1,440)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz to 120Hz)

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

HDR support

Processor

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Tensor G3

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

Google Pixel 8 Pro 12 GB



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB or 12GB

Storage

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. Optional 1TB (US-only)

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

No expandable storage

Power

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5,050mAh (typical)

30W wired charging

23W wireless charging (w/Pixel Stand 2nd gen)

12W Qi wireless charging

Battery Share

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5,000mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W Qi wireless charging

No charger in box

Cameras

Google Pixel 8 Pro Rear:

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, f/1.68, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

2x "optical quality" zoom

OIS and EIS



- 48MP ultra-wide

0.8 μm, f/1.95, 125.5-degree FoV



- 48MP telephoto

0.7 μm, f/2.8, 21.8-degree FoV

5x optical zoom

OIS and EIS



Front:

- 10.5MP

1.22 μm, f/2.2, 95-degree FoV, autofocus





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Rear:

- 200MP main

f/1.7, 1/1.3-inch sensor, OIS and EIS



- 12MP ultra-wide

1.4µm, 120-degree field of view, 13mm, f/2.2



- 10MP Telephoto, 10x Optical Zoom and 100x Space Zoom



- 10MP Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom



Front

- 12MP selfie cam

Audio

Google Pixel 8 Pro Stereo speakers

Triple mics

Spatial audio

Bluetooth 5.3

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Stereo speakers

Triple mics

Spatial audio

Bluetooth 5.3

No 3.5mm port

IP rating

Google Pixel 8 Pro IP68

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra IP68

Others

Google Pixel 8 Pro Object thermometer

Proximity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyrometer

Magnetometer

Barometer

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Integrated S Pen

Proximity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyrometer

Magnetometer

Barometer

Biometrics and security

Google Pixel 8 Pro Face Unlock (highest Android biometric class)

Optical Fingerprint Sensor (under-display)

Titan M2 security chip

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Face Unlock

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor (under-display)



Software

Google Pixel 8 Pro Android 14

Pixel UI

7 years of OS upgrades

7 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Android 13

One UI 5.1

4 years of software OS upgrades

5 years of security updates

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel 8 Pro 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm

213g

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm

233g



You won’t have to look at either phone’s spec sheet for long to realize that they pack some of the highest-end specifications in the smartphone market. The Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra both include OLED displays, the latest in processing hardware, large batteries, and capable camera setups. However, the devil’s in the details, and you’ll find plenty of differences if you peel back the layers.

Take the Tensor G3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, for example. Google’s Tensor chips have never prioritized raw performance, so it’s safe to assume that the latest one won’t top any benchmark charts either. However, it’s also built on Samsung Foundry’s 4nm process node, which doesn’t have the best track record for efficiency. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, meanwhile, is one of the fastest and most efficient chips we’ve seen in a while. So it should eke out a win for its cooler operation and better sustained performance in demanding workloads like gaming. However, the Tensor G3 is custom-built for AI-related tasks and features, so it’s aiming for smarts over peak performance.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has the performance and efficiency advantage on paper.

While Samsung and Google have thrown in several marketing buzzwords to describe their displays, they’re actually quite similar. They both have LTPO technology to dynamically adjust refresh rates, a Quad HD resolution, and chart-topping brightness for great outdoor visibility. That said, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has curved sides as opposed to the Pixel 8 Pro’s completely flat display. Some users actually prefer the latter as it’s more durable and makes screen protectors easier to apply.

On the subject of durability, both smartphones rely on the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offer IP68 water resistance. Samsung goes one step further with its Armor Aluminum branding that supposedly offers better protection against scratches and drops.

The Pixel 8 Pro ships with 128GB of storage in its base configuration. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, starts at 256GB and goes up to a staggering 1TB. You’ll pay extra for that privilege, of course, as we’ll discuss in the section on pricing later. The S23 Ultra also includes newer and faster storage thanks to UFS 4.0. This translates to faster app loading times in the real world, although not by much.

Google will deliver OS updates to the Pixel 8 Pro until 2030!

It’s also worth talking about software update policies. While Samsung’s four-year support window had an edge over Google in previous years, that’s no longer the case. With the Pixel 8 series, Google has promised to deliver seven full years of OS updates, which includes seven years of Feature Drops. Moreover, Google ships its flagship smartphone with the latest Android 14 so it’s already ahead of Samsung. And in that vein, Galaxy S23 Ultra owners will have to wait longer for each Android update.

Samsung’s S Pen marks the final major spec difference between the two smartphones. The S Pen is an active stylus housed entirely within the S23 Ultra. It’s useful for everything from note-taking to annotations. Its inclusion is a real achievement considering that the two smartphones have similar dimensions and even battery sizes. The Pixel 8 Pro’s party trick is a temperature sensor. You can use it to check the surface temperature of objects, including drinks, but I’m not sure it’s quite as versatile as Samsung’s note-taking tool.

Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Size comparison

Pixel 8 Pro Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro are among the largest Android phones on the market, but the Samsung flagship is a bit larger in all three dimensions. It’s not a difference you’ll notice in the hand, but the Pixel 8 Pro’s curved corners should make it feel more comfortable in the hand. Some users complain that the S23 Ultra’s boxy design tends to dig into their palms. However, this approach does maximize screen real estate and lends Samsung a unique silhouette.

As for weight, the Pixel 8 Pro takes the win. It’s slightly smaller and doesn’t have to fit a stylus, allowing Google to land at the 213g mark. The S23 Ultra, meanwhile, is 10% heavier at 234g.

Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Camera

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung and Google take very different approaches to maximizing camera quality, and that’s true in this generation as well. The Galaxy S23 Ultra houses Samsung’s first-ever 200MP sensor, which unsurprisingly delivers crisp, detailed shots. The Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, sticks to a 50MP primary sensor, albeit with better light sensitivity this year. As we’ve come to expect from Google, though, the Pixel 8 Pro will narrow its gap in software using computational photography.

Moving on, the Pixel 8 Pro has 48MP ultrawide and 5x telephoto shooters. Samsung loses the megapixel race here but packs an additional sensor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and another 10MP 10x telephoto lens. That last one offers the longest-range zoom of any camera phone, although you’ll seldom need anything beyond Google’s 30x digital zoom.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Pixel 8 Pro as we’ll test all of its sensors. For now, here’s how the Galaxy S23 Ultra holds up in a variety of shooting conditions.

S23 Ultra Standard S23 Ultra Standard S23 Ultra Standard S23 Ultra Night Mode

3x zoom 10x zoom 30x zoom 100x zoom

In the video department, Google has once again turned to AI to enhance quality beyond the phone’s raw hardware potential. Video Boost and Night Sight Video will use Google’s data centers for better low-light processing. Likewise, Magic Editor is a step beyond even the S23 Ultra’s powerful editing capabilities.

Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Battery life and charging

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 8 Pro and S23 Ultra have nearly identical battery capacities at 5,000mAh, but don’t expect matching endurance. The chipset difference will likely play a major role in determining which smartphone comes on top. But based on Tensor’s track record and the excellent results we recorded from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we’d bet on Samsung taking the win here.

In our review, the Galaxy S23 Ultra delivered two full days of mixed use with six to eight hours of screen time. The last-gen Pixel 7 Pro, with its similarly-sized battery, ran out of steam within a single day.

The S23 Ultra should comfortably take the endurance and charging speed crown.

Samsung also takes the charging crown, supporting 45W of maximum power and completing a full charge within an hour. Google has improved year-over-year, with the Pixel 8 Pro now pulling 30W from the wall. For context, that’s a mild improvement over the Pixel 7 Pro’s 23W maximum and 104-minute charging time. You’ll still need a USB PD PPS charger for the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra to get the fastest recharge speeds.

Both smartphones support Qi wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. You can wirelessly charge the Pixel 8 Pro at 23W, but only via Google’s second-gen Pixel Stand. Otherwise, you can use any Qi wireless charger to deliver 12W power to the Pixel 8 Pro and 15W to the S23 Ultra.

Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price and availability

Pixel 8 Pro: Starts at $999 Galaxy S23 Ultra: Starts at $1,199

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at a $200 higher price point than the Pixel 8 Pro, it includes double the storage for that extra amount. The 256GB variant of the Pixel, meanwhile, brings up the total to $1,059. That said, even the base model Pixel 8 Pro includes 12GB of RAM, whereas the S23 Ultra’s base tier offers just 8GB.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra launched several months earlier in 2023, meaning you can likely find a deep discount on it. To even the odds, though, Google is offering a free Pixel Watch 2 with all pre-orders of the Pixel 8 Pro. That’s a $350 value if you were planning on buying a new wearable anyway.

Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which one should you buy?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

With over a thousand dollars on the line, the choice between Google and Samsung’s flagship smartphones may seem daunting. Luckily, there’s a lot to like on both smartphones, and neither skimps out on essential features for even the heaviest of users.

As for the differences, the Pixel 8 Pro offers a less polarizing design, leaner software, much longer update commitment, and many exclusive AI extras like Google’s Call Screening and Night Sight Video. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers the most powerful chip, likely with longer battery life and faster charging, an S Pen for note-taking, and a more versatile camera setup.

If you’re after the most stable Android experience, the S23 Ultra will glide through everything you throw at it. The included S Pen pairs perfectly with Samsung’s ecosystem of tablets and laptops, too. But if the prospect of new Feature Drops and AI-driven assistance sounds more appealing to you, the Pixel 8 Pro should be on your radar. It’s also less expensive, and Google’s generous pre-order bonus makes it an even sweeter deal.

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 8 Pro have a curved screen? No, Google has ditched the curved screen on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Are the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra waterproof? Yes, both the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra are IP68 water resistant.

Do the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have an SD card slot? No, the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra both lack a microSD card slot.

Are the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra dual SIM and eSIM? Yes, you’ll get dual-SIM support on the Pixel 8 Pro and in most regions on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. eSIM support exists on both phones too, except for S23 Ultra units sold in China.