Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the best Pixel that Google has ever made. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the best iPhones that Apple has ever made. For people stuck deciding between the best of the best, what phone should they prefer? Let’s compare the Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and find out which is the better phone.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: At a glance The Pixel 8 Pro has a bigger display than the iPhone 15 Pro, but almost the same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Pixel 8 Pro has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have better Ceramic Shield but only on the front.

The Pixel 8 Pro has slightly faster wired and wireless charging than the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

The Pixel 8 Pro lets you use a physical SIM, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are eSIM-only in the US.

The Pixel 8 Pro lets you use the fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric authentication, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max rely only on Face ID.

The Pixel 8 Pro promises seven years of updates, whereas Apple makes no such promises. Usually, iPhones are software-supported for five to six years.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a temperature sensor, which the other two phones do not have.

The iPhone 15 Pro is smaller and easier to hold, while the Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are similar in size.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have a better SoC than the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have a programmable Action button and MagSafe, which the Pixel 8 Pro does not have.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: Specs

Google Pixel 8 Pro Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Display

Google Pixel 8 Pro 6.7-inch LTPO OLED

2,992 x 1,344 resolution



489ppi

20:9 aspect ratio

120Hz variable refresh rate

2,400 nits brightness (peak)

Punch-hole

Always-on display (AOD)

HDR support



Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro: 6.1-inch OLED; 2,556 x 1,179 pixel resolution ||

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 6.7-inch OLED; 2,796 x 1,290 pixel resolution



460ppi

19.5:9 aspect ratio

120Hz variable refresh rate Pro Motion display

2,000 nits brightness (peak)

Dynamic Island

Always-on display (AOD)

HDR support

Dolby Vision

Processor

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Tensor G3

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Apple A17 Pro

RAM

Google Pixel 8 Pro 12GB LPDDR5X

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max 8GB

Storage

Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

- UFS 3.1

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

- Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Power

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5,050mAh

30W wired charging (USB-PD 3.0 PPS)

Qi wireless charging

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Pro: 3,274mAh ||

Pro Max: 4,422mAh

20W wired charging

15W wireless charging with MagSafe

Cameras

Google Pixel 8 Pro Rear:

- 50MP wide (1.2μm pixel width, ƒ/1.68 aperture, OIS)

- 48MP ultrawide (0.8μm pixel width, ƒ/1.95 aperture, 125.5-degree FoV, AF)

- 48MP telephoto (0.7μm pixel width, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 5x optical zoom, OIS)

- Multi-zone laser-detect auto-focus (LDAF) sensor



Front:

- 10.5MP (ƒ/2.2 aperture, AF)



Camera app has pro controls

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Rear:

- 48MP wide (2.44μm pixel width, ƒ/1.78 aperture, sensor shift OIS)

- 12MP ultrawide (1.4μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 120-degree FoV, AF)

- Pro: 12MP telephoto (1.0μm pixel width, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 3x optical zoom, OIS) ||

Pro Max: 12MP periscope telephoto (1.12μm pixel width, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 5x optical zoom, sensor shift OIS)

- ToF 3D LiDAR scanner



Front:

- 12MP (ƒ/1.9 aperture, AF, OIS)



Camera app does not have pro controls

Video

Google Pixel 8 Pro Rear:

4K (24, 30, or 60fps)

1080p (24, 30, or 60fps)



Front:

4K (24, 30, or 60fps)



Supports: Video Boost, Night Sight Video, Macro Focus Video, 10-bit HDR, Cinematic Blur/Pan, Slo-Mo up to 240fps, 4K timelapse, Astrophotography timelapse, OIS, digital zoom up to 20x, HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Rear:

4K video (24, 25, 30, or 60fps)

1080p video (25, 30, or 60fps)



Front:

4K (24, 30, or 60fps)



ProRes up to 4K/60fps

Slo-mo at 1080p (120 or 240fps)

Log video recording

ACES supported

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel 8 Pro 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm

213g

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - Pro: 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm

187g

- Pro Max: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm

221g

Hardware extras

Google Pixel 8 Pro Temperature sensor

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Action Button

MagSafe

Audio

Google Pixel 8 Pro Stereo speakers

Triple-microphone

Spatial audio support

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Stereo speakers

Triple-microphone

Spatial audio support

Ports

Google Pixel 8 Pro USB-C 3.2

Dual-SIM (1x nano SIM and 1x eSIM)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max USB-C 3.2

eSIM-only, dual-eSIM supported

Security

Google Pixel 8 Pro Titan M2 security chip

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock (Class 3, highest tier)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Face ID

Durability

Google Pixel 8 Pro Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back)

IP68 rating

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Ceramic Shield (front)

IP68 rating

Connectivity

Google Pixel 8 Pro - Wi-Fi 7

- NFC

- Bluetooth 5.3

- UWB

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - Wi-Fi 6E

- NFC

- Bluetooth 5.3

- UWB

Software

Google Pixel 8 Pro Android 14

7 years of OS upgrades

7 years of security patches

7 years of feature drops

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max iOS 17

No promised software updates, but usually updated for 5-6 years

Colors

Google Pixel 8 Pro Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Bay (blue)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium

In-box contents

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0 speed)

Quick Switch adapter

SIM tool

Paperwork

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Apple iPhone 15 Pro / 15 Pro Max

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0 speed)

Paperwork



It’s a surprisingly close battle between the Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro series, as the phones are nearly neck-and-neck across several key parameters. Further, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max differ only in size, display size, battery, and the telephoto zoom camera, so it makes sense to include both iPhone 15 Pros in this comparison against the Pixel 8 Pro.

Starting with the display, all three phones have very capable, flat OLED displays with variable refresh rates. The most noticeable difference to end users is going to be the size of the display.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.7-inch is slightly taller and less wide, accommodating its 20:9 aspect ratio. The iPhone 15 Pro has a much smaller 6.1-inch display, while the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is slightly shorter and broader because of its 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 8 Pro’s display gets as bright as 2,400 nits peak for HDR content in outdoor harsh light, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max get as bright as 2,000 nits in the same conditions. Both these figures are mind-blowing in their own right, and you can choose either without any loss.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with Dynamic Island on the display. It’s a fancy word to denote the space around the front camera and face scanning sensors, and the screen displays different app UI elements here. The Pixel 8 Pro has a standard hole-punch cutout for the front camera that tries to get out of your way and let you enjoy more of the display.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

One of the significant differences between the two phones is their processor. The Google Pixel 8 Pro uses the Google Tensor G3 SoC, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max use the Apple A17 Pro SoC.

The Tensor G3 is an optimized chip from Google that trades off raw performance for gains in neural processing. As such, it isn’t the most powerful or even the most efficient flagship SoC around, though it can hold its ground when it comes to AI processing.

The Tensor G3 is a good chip, but the A17 Pro is ahead of any processor found on Android flagships.

On the other hand, the Apple A17 Pro SoC is the best mobile chip on a smartphone right now. It is pretty ahead of any processor found on Android flagship smartphones for raw performance. Efficiency is also great, considering the small battery sizes on the iPhones. It even manages to get great AI performance. There were overheating issues at launch, though these have now been largely resolved through a software update.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro completes its performance package with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Apple does not disclose the RAM or storage tech on iPhones. But we know from external reports that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with 8GB RAM. Storage sizes are identical on both camps, though the iPhone 15 Pro Max skips out on a 128GB variant.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

You get USB-C with USB 3.2 on all three phones, as the iPhone 15 series jumped to USB-C. What is missing on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is a SIM card slot, as the phones are eSIM-only in the US. Other regions do get a physical SIM slot, while the Pixel 8 Pro gets a SIM card slot in all regions, including the US.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 8 Pro also has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock. This Face Unlock tech can be used for signing into apps and payment authentication, at par with fingerprint sensors. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max do not have Touch ID for fingerprint authentication but rely solely on 3D Face ID for face-based authentication.

Curiously, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a temperature sensor on the back. The uses of this temperature sensor are admittedly limited, as it currently works on just objects. Once Google gets FDA approval, you should be able to use this sensor as a thermometer for humans. The iPhone does not have this tech.

What the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have is the more useful Action Button and MagSafe. The Action Button replaces the hardware mute switch from previous iPhones. The best part is its customizability, letting you program complex tasks and menus to the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The MagSafe magnets on these iPhones are stronger than before, and they open up a world of accessories that stick to the magnets on the back of the phone.

The Pixel 8 Pro also comes with UWB tech, but Google has barely scratched the surface of its utility. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max’s UWB chip sees far more use, enabling features like precisely locating phones and accessories within Apple’s ecosystem.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has Wi-Fi 7 in the USA, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have Wi-Fi 6E.

Both phones have an IP68 rating, though iPhones are tested in freshwater at a depth of up to 6m for up to 30 minutes, while the Pixel 8 Pro sticks with the standard 1.5m submersion. Neither phone is completely waterproof, though; water damage is not covered under their standard warranty.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The operating system is the most significant difference between the Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It’s the classic battle of Android vs iOS.

The Pixel 8 Pro runs on Android 14, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max run on iOS 17. Both OS’ have their pros and cons, and fans on each side swear by their OS. It’s difficult to summarize which OS is “better” as it ultimately depends on your needs and preferences.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

One thing that we can agree on is that Google has taken the lead for software support. Google is promising seven years of software updates, including platform upgrades, security patches, and Feature Drops.

Google is leading on software support with seven years of promised updates, while Apple makes no promises.

Apple makes no such promise, but iPhones historically have been updated for five to six years, which was the previous best-in-class.

Google also promises access to spare parts for seven years, making it feasible to use your phone for that long.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: Size comparison

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro follows along with Google’s remarkably iconic design and opts for a flat display this time. The rest of the phone is also less sharp around the edges. The camera bar remains present on the back. The back glass also gets a matte treatment. The mid-frame is aluminum. Both the front and back glass are protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max look much like the previous iPhones. This year’s small difference is that the edges are rounded, making it better than previous iPhones. The switchover from stainless steel to titanium for the mid-frame railings and aluminum for the mid-frame has also shaved off considerable weight.

The back glass has a matte treatment, too, but Apple doesn’t specify the protective glass that it uses. The company uses Ceramic Shield on the front, often touted as better than Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro measures 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm and weighs 213g. In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro is considerably smaller at 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm and lighter at 187g.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a closer match with dimensions of 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm and weight of 221g.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: Camera

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Both Google and Apple follow the ideals of computational photography, wherein the raw specifications of the camera hardware are not as important as the present software algorithms. That being said, the companies have also upgraded their amazing camera hardware suites to give computational photography better data to work with.

The primary camera on the Pixel 8 Pro is a 50MP camera with an f/1.68 aperture and OIS. Meanwhile, Apple equips the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with a 48MP camera with an f/1.78 aperture and sensor-shift OIS.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The ultrawide camera on the Pixel 8 Pro is a 48MP unit with f/1.95 aperture, a 125.5 degree FoV, and autofocus capability for macro mode. In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max stick with a 12MP unit with f/2.2 aperture, a 120° FoV, and autofocus capability for macro mode.

The telephoto camera is where things get interesting. The Pixel 8 Pro has a 48MP unit, enabling 5x optical zoom alongside OIS. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro has a 12MP telephoto camera with OIS, allowing for 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max gets a 12MP tetra-prism telephoto unit (similar to periscope zoom) that allows for 5x optical zoom and comes with sensor-shift OIS.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a multi-zone laser detect autofocus sensor to help with autofocus. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have a Time-of-Flight LiDAR sensor for 3D scanning of depth information.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel 8 Pro also gets manual camera controls, the first on a Pixel. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max still do not have manual camera controls.

On the front, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 10.5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have a 12MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, autofocus, and OIS.

We’ll be conducting extensive camera tests on these phones to find out which of them is the king of computational photography!

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: Battery life and charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 5,050mAh battery. Apple does not officially disclose the battery capacity. Still, we know from regulatory filings that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery, while the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,422mAh battery.

While the Pixel 8 Pro wins in pure numbers, Apple’s smartphones are tightly optimized to squeeze the most juice out of their batteries. We will have to wait for our battery life tests to know which phones are better, though we are willing to bet that all three phones will be able to last through the day.

Both Google and Apple are surprisingly averse to fast charging on their phones. The Pixel 8 Pro supports up to 30W wired charging through a USB-PD PPS charger. Apple only discloses a 20W wired charging speed for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Neither phone comes with a charger in the box, so ensure that you buy a good charger, too, when you pick up these phones.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Wireless charging gets complicated, though both phones support Qi wireless charging. The Pixel 8 Pro can do up to 12W on Qi chargers, but it can also charge up to 23W wirelessly on the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen). The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max top out at 7.5W on Qi chargers but can go up to 15W through Apple-certified MagSafe charging.

The Pixel 8 Pro supports reverse wireless charging, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max do not.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: Price and availability

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $999

$999 Google Pixel 8 Pro (256GB): $1,059

$1,059 Google Pixel 8 Pro (512GB): $1,179

$1,179 Google Pixel 8 Pro (1TB): $1,399 Apple iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): $999

$999 Apple iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): $1,099

$1,099 Apple iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): $1,299

$1,299 Apple iPhone 15 Pro (1TB): $1,499 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): $1,199

$1,199 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): $1,399

$1,399 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): $1,599

The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 and sees conservative jumps for higher storage variants.

On the other hand, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro also starts at $999, but it sees longer jumps for higher storage variants. As a result, there is a $100 price difference in the 1TB variant, with the Pixel being cheaper.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Apple iPhone 15 Pro USB Type-C port • High-end specs • Titanium design MSRP: $999.00 Big power, small display For those looking for the best of the best specs and features, but in a more compact form-factor, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro may be your top pick in the iOS market. A 6.1-inch display is backed by a new A17 Pro SoC, up to 1TB of storage, and a new display with a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Apple See price at Amazon

The iPhone 15 Pro Max skips out on a 128GB variant. It starts at $1,199 for the 256GB variant and goes up to $1,599 for the 1TB variant. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the iPhone that closely competes with the Pixel 8 Pro’s size, and the price difference between the two phones is $140 – $220, depending on storage.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Best camera in iPhone line • Titanium design • Ray Tracing MSRP: $1,199.00 The ultra iPhone 15 model Packed with the best of the best that Apple has to offer in 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers the new A17 Pro SoC, a well-equipped 6.7-inch display, and up to 1TB of storage. See price at Amazon See price at Apple

You’re definitely getting more value for your money on the Pixel 8 Pro compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The Pixel 8 Pro gets you more value for your money, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max on September 12, 2023. Pre-orders began on September 15, and open sales in stores started on September 22, 2023. Apple does not include any pre-order offers.

Google launched the Pixel 8 Pro on October 4, 2023, with pre-orders beginning the same day. Open sales in stores start on October 12, 2023. Pre-orders will get a Pixel Watch 2 for free.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

It’s abundantly clear that all three phones are overkill flagships. Most users will not use a good chunk of the features they are paying top dollar for. This comparison is also definitely not for the deal hunters.

That said, the Pixel 8 Pro does a lot of things right for a comparatively lower price. It packs in top specs and all the smarts from Google and doesn’t overcharge you for storage. A bunch of the tiny advantages here and there help add up to a slight lead on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro makes the most sense for users who want a smaller phone or want to avoid being excessively overcharged for the best iPhone. It’s similar to its bigger sibling but has a lower pricing tier, making the purchase easier to digest. It’s not a fair comparison against the Pixel 8 Pro as it has a smaller display and thus makes it “inferior,” but the pricing structure puts it right across.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is for the hardcore Apple fan. It’s the biggest and most expensive phone in this comparison, with only a few highlight points over its smaller sibling. It is closely matched to the Pixel 8 Pro in specifications but doesn’t shy away from demanding much more money.

What phone you should buy will depend strongly on your operating system preference. Is it Android or iOS?

What phone you ultimately buy will depend on your operating system preference. Do you like Android? Then, the Pixel 8 Pro will be your choice. Do you like iOS? The iPhone 15 Pro is for you. Do you specifically want an iOS device with a big screen and don’t mind spending extra? The iPhone 15 Pro Max is for you.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: FAQ

When did the Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro come out? The Pixel 8 Pro came out on October 4, 2023, while the iPhone 15 Pro came out on September 12, 2023.

Are the Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro waterproof? Yes, the Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro are IP68 water and dust resistant. They are not completely waterproof but can survive submersion in fresh water for up to 30 minutes. The Pixel 8 Pro can survive up to 1.5m deep, while the iPhone 15 Pro can survive up to 6m deep.

Are the Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro dual-SIM and eSIM? Yes, the Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro have dual-SIM and support eSIM. The Pixel 8 Pro has one physical nanoSIM slot, and you can add more eSIMs. The iPhone 15 Pro does not have a SIM slot at all, so you will need to add eSIMs only for dual-SIM functionality.

Do the Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro come with a charger? No. Neither the Google Pixel 8 Pro nor iPhone 15 Pro has a charger. You will need to buy a charger separately.