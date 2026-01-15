I don't care how much cheaper the Pixel 10a is, I'm still not buying it

The Google Pixel 10a might be one of the most eagerly anticipated mid-range phones of the year, and we’ve just seen a few major leaks in recent days. These leaks include an apparent launch date, an official-looking render, and the all-important price.

Leaked pricing points to the Pixel 10a starting at just €500 (~$582). This would be €50 cheaper than the Pixel 9a‘s launch price. Now, there’s no guarantee that the new Pixel will be cheaper in the US as well, but it’s still encouraging news. However, I don’t care if the Pixel 10a is dirt cheap, because I won’t be buying it.

Do you plan to buy the Pixel 10a? 34 votes Yes, absolutely 6 % Maybe, I'll wait for pricing/features 9 % No, I'm happy with my current phone 74 % No, I'm wary of Google's battery issues 12 %

Battery defects, need I say more?

2025 revealed that Google has a serious problem with long-term battery reliability. The year started with Google quietly issuing a “Battery Performance Program” update to some Pixel 4a models while offering a free battery replacement. What Google neglected to mention was that the update dramatically downgraded battery life and that these models were at risk of overheating batteries. The Pixel 4a was recalled by Australia’s consumer watchdog a couple of months later, with the UK’s watchdog following in late 2025. That’s not the worst of it.

Some Google Pixel 6a phones literally caught fire, with the first incident reported in late 2024. All told, at least five devices went up in flames. Google would bring this same battery-nerfing update to affected Pixel 6a models while offering a free battery replacement. Unsurprisingly, Australia issued a safety notice for this phone.

Google's mid-range Pixel phones have an uncomfortable history when it comes to battery defects.

Guess what? Google later acknowledged that the Pixel 7a had a battery swelling issue. The firm offered a free battery replacement or financial compensation, depending on your region. At least it plainly confirmed that the phone had a battery issue.

Google’s handling of its latest phones also gives me pause for thought. The Pixel 9a (and Pixel 10 range) has a so-called Battery Health Assistance feature that can’t be turned off, despite this functionality being optional on most older models. This feature will throttle your phone’s battery life and charging speed over time, in addition to the device’s regular battery degradation. Even if these new Pixel phones don’t actually have battery issues, making this feature mandatory isn’t a great look.

So I think I can be forgiven for not buying a mid-range Pixel phone when so many older models eventually suffer from a serious battery defect. Furthermore, it’s too soon to tell if Google has addressed this issue on the Pixel 9a, as these issues only surface as the battery ages.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

I’m sure there are loads of Pixel fans who think I’m overreacting. However, I simply don’t want to find out the hard way that Google still hasn’t addressed battery reliability on its mid-range phones. Maybe you don’t mind waking up to a fiery device and smoke inhalation, but I do. I’m not alone, either, as colleague Rob Triggs previously said he can’t recommend Pixels to people.

Needless to say, even if the Pixel 10a is $450, $400, or even $350, I’m not buying the phone or recommending it to anyone, as I don’t trust that the company has addressed its enduring battery woes. You know how the company could gradually win me over, though? By being far more transparent about these issues, offering longer warranties for battery defects, and definitively fixing these problems in the first place.

The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco may have been a bigger disaster, but Samsung actually held a press conference to announce why its phones caught fire, while sharing an in-depth report on the matter. Google really should be taking notes, but admitting fault in such a major way wouldn’t be great for the shareholders, would it?

Follow