Google Pixel 10a wishlist: These are the 5 upgrades I want to see

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Over the last few years, we’ve gotten used to a pretty reliable formula for Pixel launches. Every fall, Google rolls out its flagships, followed by the mid-range Pixel A launch a few months later in the spring. Usually, that mid-ranger takes most of its cues (and all of its internals) from the flagships, giving us a great chance to recommend the full Pixel experience without the full Pixel price.

This year, though, the Pixel 9a tried something new. It picked up the biggest battery on any Pixel to date and ditched the iconic camera bar because the great minds at Google figured out how to slim everything down. The result is a mid-range Pixel with its own identity, and it already has me thinking about what’s next.

So, I thought it seemed a good time to assemble my Google Pixel 10a wishlist. Here’s what I’d like to see from the next generation.

Hey Google, give glass a try

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The first thing I would love to see out of the Pixel 10a is for Google to refresh its materials. Yes, I appreciate that the current Pixel 9a has an aluminum frame—most of its mid-range rivals sport plastic—but Google’s front and back panels have long lagged behind. In fact, I can remember making jokes about using “3D thermoformed composite” for the back of the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a, which is more affectionately known as plastic.

So, with Google slimming down its Pixel 9a to the point where it’s no longer split by a full camera bar, I think it’s time to ditch the plastic, too. I mean, Samsung’s Galaxy A26, which costs just $300, puts Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on its front and back, which beats the Pixel’s Gorilla Glass 3 display any day. Maybe Google doesn’t have to go quite that far on account of having to balance a flagship chipset while keeping the cost in check, but there has to be a better solution than plastic.

The Pixel 10a’s charging needs an upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Also, while I appreciate that the Pixel 9a packs the biggest battery on any Pixel so far at 5,100mAh, that extra capacity puts it in a tricky spot. On one hand, the bigger battery is great because it lasts longer and allows me to do more with the Pixel 9a than I could with the Pixel 9 or even the Pixel 8a. On the other hand, Google hasn’t upgraded the charging setup on its mid-ranger, so it often feels like the Pixel 9a takes forever to get back on its feet.

I’d love to see Google upgrade its charging standards when the Pixel 10a rolls around. Right now, the Pixel 9a tops out at 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging, both of which are good but not necessarily great. Instead, I’d like to see Google take just a bit of a step forward, maybe pushing to 25W or 27W wired speeds—the latter of which would match the Pixel 9—and pairing it with 10W wireless charging.

Not only would that give the Pixel A series enough charging speed to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy A devices, but it would also hopefully encourage Google to speed up its flagship Pixel charging further to differentiate between the two lines. Of course, if Google pushes its eventual Pixel 10 Pro XL beyond 45W, we’ll need another new USB-C charger, but that’s a problem for another day.

Add Pixel Screenshots, whatever it takes

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

One of my favorite reasons to recommend a Google Pixel A device to family and friends is that it offers most of the flagship experience at a lower price. For the most part, that also includes the complete Gemini experience. When I fired up my Pixel 9a for the first time, I was happy to see everything from the Pixel Studio (which now supports people) to the full suite of calling features and photo editing tools.

There is, however, a problem: The Pixel 9a skipped Pixel Screenshots. If you want to look through and organize your screenshots on the most affordable Pixel, you’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way — with a folder in Google Photos. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9a’s 8GB of RAM means it only runs Gemini Nano XXS (extra extra small), which cannot process image inputs. So, no image inputs means no screenshots, and no Pixel Screenshots app.

If Google were to rejig the Pixel 10a to support Pixel Screenshots, though, something else on my list would have to be cut. I know that it can’t bring everything to the mid-range segment without pushing its Pixel 10a just a little too close to the flagship lineup, but that doesn’t mean I won’t ask.

Don’t stick with the Tensor G4, please

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Usually, my wishlist for a new phone is based on my preferences, but sometimes I let a leak or two influence my suggestions. This next wish is one of those times. We’ve previously reported that there’s a chance Google sticks with the Pixel 9’s Tensor G4 chipset for the Pixel 10a, and I’m not sure I want that to happen. To me, that would feel like a sign of Google leaving its Pixel A series just a bit further behind, stripping just a little bit of value out of the $500 price point.

Besides, if the leaks about Google’s Tensor G5 are accurate, it’s going to be a very interesting upgrade over the Tensor G4. Google is going to reshuffle its CPU cores once again and bring ray-tracing capabilities to its GPU, which would make the entire Pixel 10 series more capable for gaming. I realize there’s a chance such an upgrade would come with a slight price increase for the Pixel 10a, but I think it would be worth paying for the day-to-day performance improvements it would bring.

Google’s current buttons are good enough

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

My last hope for the Pixel 10a (though that sounds more dramatic than intended) is for Google to keep its physical changes to a minimum, at least regarding buttons. Right now, the popular move seems to be for companies to add a dedicated AI button, like Nothing with its Essential Key or Motorola with the AI Key on its Razr Ultra, and I don’t want that trend to continue. Don’t get me wrong, Motorola’s placement opposite the power button is much more convenient than Nothing’s positioning right below it, but I don’t want Google to get any ideas.

After all, there are already enough gestures and remapping options on the existing Pixel hardware. I’d much rather set up a few different Quick Tap options and set each press of the power button to do something different, so a third hardware button would only make life more complicated. So far, we haven’t seen anything to suggest that Google would add another button to its Pixel 10a—at least not before the flagship Pixels, but I’m hoping it stays that way.

Will there be a Google Pixel 10a?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

If six generations are anything to go on, then yes, there will be a Pixel 10a. Google started its mid-range series back with the Pixel 3a, and it’s come like clockwork every generation since, following most of the design swings and hardware upgrades of its flagship siblings. Recently, though, the Pixel A series has stepped up its game, offering even more value for the money, and sometimes earning a stronger recommendation than the base Pixel model.

With that increasing presence, it only makes sense for Google to keep the good times rolling. After all, the Pixel 9a earned higher marks from us than either the iPhone 16e or the Galaxy S24 FE, and the right set of changes would only ensure more success for the brightly colored mid-ranger. We also got a glimpse at the Pixel 10a’s horse-themed nickname in the same leak where it was suggested the phone would keep last year’s chipset, so that’s about as close to a guaranteed launch as Google will get.

Perhaps the biggest question remaining about whether or not there will be a Pixel 10a is when we’ll actually see it. Google massively shifted its launch date for the Pixel 9a, so it could be even earlier next time around. Here’s when the last few Pixel A devices launched: Google Pixel 9a: March 19, 2025

March 19, 2025 Google Pixel 8a: May 7, 2024

May 7, 2024 Google Pixel 7a: May 10, 2023 At that rate, we could see Google’s next launch as early as St. Patrick’s Day or as late as Mother’s Day—only time will tell.

Should you wait for the Pixel 10a?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Sometimes, when we publish a rumor hub or a wishlist, we debate whether or not you should wait for the next generation. This time, though, that doesn’t make much sense. Since the Pixel 9a has only been available for two months, it feels silly to tell you to sit on your hands and wait almost a full calendar year.

Instead, I would say that if your mid-range phone is on its last legs or you’re looking for a reasonably priced option for a family member, you should absolutely buy the Pixel 9a. At the end of my review, I called it the best $500 phone I’d ever used, and I stand by that fact. It already has good enough cameras and battery life for almost everyone, and the slimmed-down design feels great to slip in and out of a pocket.

Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 9a Built-in Gemini • Incredible camera • All-day battery MSRP: $499.00 All the Pixel essentials for less. The Google Pixel 9a brings built-in Gemini, an incredible camera, all-day battery, and seven years of updates for under $500. See price at Amazon 128GB See price at Amazon 256GB

You might also decide that waiting around for the next mid-range Pixel isn’t for you, in which case I’d recommend either the Galaxy S24 FE ($552.54 at Amazon) or the iPhone 16e ($599 at eBay) instead. The former picks up a third rear camera, adds tougher Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, and slightly faster charging, while the latter, well, drops to just one rear camera. It’s not all bad news with the iPhone 16e — it still gets Apple Intelligence and the powerful A18 chipset, you’ll just have to adjust to the much smaller iPhone 12-like body.