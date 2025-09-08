Google hasn't even announced these new Nest devices, but they're already on store shelves

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s upcoming Nest Cam and Doorbell are already appearing in retail stores.

A user spotted them at Home Depot along with their prices.

Google is expected to showcase new smart home devices on October 1 alongside Gemini for Google Home.

Google is set to officially showcase advancements in Gemini for smart speakers and display on October 1. In addition to the new smart speaker that Google teased at the Pixel 10 launch event, we also expected to see new security cameras and a smart doorbell. While Google itself has already leaked information about these upcoming devices, it now appears to be preparing for their launch by stocking new products in retail stores.

Reddit user Qowudyeibflsla (via 9to5Google) recently spotted the upcoming Nest indoor and outdoor cameras, along with the latest smart doorbell, at Home Depot. While the new products appear identical to the older ones, Google is using emphasizing their ability to record at 2K resolution by specifying that as part of the branding.

Alongside putting the new devices on shelves, Home Depot also appears to have revealed their prices. It’s unclear whether these are just placeholders or the actual prices, but this is what the leak says: Nest Doorbell 2K: $179.99

Nest Cam Indoor 2K (wired, 3rd Gen): $99.99

Nest Cam Outdoor 2K (wired, 2nd Gen): $149.99 The images shared by the Redditor also showcase a set of Nest Learning Thermostats. While it does not mention the generation, these could be the upcoming version, which leaked about a month ago. Since Google is also ending support for older Thermostats in October, newer versions would make for perfect upgrades for existing users.

It’s unclear if these devices are now available for sale, but another user commented on the post saying they tried to buy them last week but were denied. Although these devices were originally shown as locked behind a wire mesh, we removed the mesh using Google’s Nano Banana for a clearer view.

Google’s October 1 event is expected to be packed with announcements about new Nest devices, with Google Home’s revamp featuring Gemini. With this upgrade, smart speakers are likely to be able to understand longer and more complex voice commands more easily.

As with Alexa+, we can expect early models to be left out. However, these details are unlikely to be available before the launch. Besides announcing these advancements, Google is also expected to discuss how it plans to integrate Gemini’s free and paid tiers into services and features for Home devices.

