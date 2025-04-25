Old Nest thermostats are about to become dumb: What you need to know

TL;DR Google is terminating all smart features of older Nest thermostats.

This change happens in October and will affect the Gen 1, Gen 2, and Gen 2 (European version) models. Other models are unaffected.

As a consolation, Google will send affected users hefty discount coupons that they can use towards a new thermostat.

If you invested in the Google Nest ecosystem way back in the day by buying an early version of a Nest thermostat, we have bad news for you. On October 25, 2025, Google will terminate all support for early generations of the Nest Learning Thermostat. This not only means that the devices will stop getting software support — they will cease to be accessible in the Nest and Google Home apps, no longer be able to be controlled while you’re away from home, no longer support Google Assistant, and no longer support presence sensing.

In brief, your “smart” thermostats are about to become “dumb” thermostats. They will still fundamentally work — you’ll still be able to manually change the temperature and change schedules on the device itself — but it will no longer do most of the things you have relied on it to do for the past decade, and no longer integrate into your wider smart home.

If you own a Nest Learning Thermostat, here’s everything you need to know about this significant change.

Which Nest thermostats are affected?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

There are three models that Google is killing off in October: Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 1) , which launched in 2011

, which launched in 2011 Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 2) , which launched in 2012

, which launched in 2012 Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 2, European version), which launched in 2014 All other Nest thermostats will not be affected by this change. That includes the Gen 3 Nest Learning Thermostat, which launched in 2015, the Gen 4 model, which launched last year, all versions of the Nest Thermostat E, and the 2020 model, which is known just as Nest Thermostat. If you own any of these models, nothing changes for you.

If you don’t know which thermostat(s) you own, you can find that information in the Nest and Google Home apps. If it’s easier for you, you can consult this visual guide.

What will happen to the affected Nest Learning Thermostats?

On October 25, 2025, these devices will go “dumb.” They will disappear from your connected apps, whether that be the Nest app or the Google Home app. They will no longer support Google Assistant. When you leave the house, they will no longer recognize that and react accordingly, nor will they react when you return home. They will no longer “learn” anything. And, of course, they will no longer get any software updates or other forms of support from Google.

In October, affected Nest thermostats will go 'dumb,' meaning they will lose almost all smart functionality.

They will not break at a fundamental level, though. Google is not “bricking” them. You’ll still be able to change your home’s climate by turning the dial manually or accessing the remaining functions on the device itself, just as usual. It will also continue to perform any of your saved schedules. However, these are features that even the cheapest of thermostats can do these days, so it will be quite the shift for anyone who’s relied on their Nest Learning Thermostat for many years.

Is Google doing anything to help affected customers?

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Yes, Google is going to help you out with this transition. Over the coming months, Google will directly contact people still using these old Nest Learning Thermostats. Depending on where you live, you’ll be getting very decent discount codes to apply towards new products.

Here in the United States, affected customers will receive a code giving them $130 off a Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 4). This model, launched in 2024, currently retails for $279.99, meaning the coupon will save you about 46% off that price. That’s not bad at all! In Canada, it’s a similar deal, with $160 CAD off the same Gen 4 model, which retails in the country for $379.99 CAD. That’s about 42% off.

Google will be sending coupon codes to affected customers that they can then apply to new thermostats.

To make this even better, this is not a “one per customer” offer. If you own three thermostats that are now becoming obsolete, you will get a coupon code that goes towards three new thermostats. As much as this transition sucks, you gotta hand it to Google for making it as painless as possible for the end user.

In Europe and the UK, though, things are a bit different. Our friends across the pond will get a 50% off coupon code for the Tado Smart Thermostat X Starter Kit (£129.99 at Amazon). This is not a Nest/Google product, but will appear in the Google Home app if you set it up to do so. It will also work with other devices in your smart home. Why isn’t Google offering Europe/the UK a coupon towards a new Nest thermostat? That’s a good question.

What do Europeans/UK residents need to know about this change?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

We have some bad news for Europe and the UK. On top of killing off the Gen 1 and Gen 2 Nest Learning Thermostats, Google is also pulling away from Europe entirely regarding household climate control. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 4) is not available there, and Google announced today that it is never coming to Europe. Furthermore, Google will no longer launch any thermostats in European countries, including the UK.

Google explained its reasoning as such: Heating systems in Europe are unique and have a variety of hardware and software requirements that make it challenging to build for the diverse set of homes. Therefore moving forward we’ll no longer launch new Nest thermostats in Europe. Google will continue to sell the European versions of the Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 3) and the Nest Thermostat E. It will no longer produce new ones, though, so once those are sold out, they’ll be gone for good.

Google is pulling out of Europe entirely when it comes to in-home climate control.

If you live in Europe and currently use a Nest thermostat that is not the Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 2), you won’t see any changes…for now. However, the writing is on the wall, here: Eventually, Google will kill off support for your thermostats. It might be prudent to look into a replacement over the next year or two.

Also, do note that the product Google is pointing Europeans to — the Tado Smart Thermostat X Starter Kit — is not the best of products. We had a lot of trouble setting up the Tado Smart Thermostat X with Matter, so you might want to look into an alternative device.

