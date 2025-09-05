Google leaks its new Nest Cams and Nest Doorbell inside the Home app

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Images and mentions of the upcoming Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor, and Nest Doorbell have been spotted in the latest Google Home app update.

Previous leaks suggest all the devices could feature 2K video recording, digital zoom up to 6x with Zoom and Crop, support for Gemini, and come in multiple color options.

Google is preparing to launch some new Nest-branded products. The company sneakily teased a new Gemini-equipped Nest speaker at the Pixel 10‘s launch event. Thanks to a leak, we’ve also gotten a look at new Nest-branded cameras and a doorbell. We’ve now spotted more images of the Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell, and they come straight from Google itself.

We’ve spotted mentions of Google’s upcoming Nest devices within the latest version of the Google Home app.

Alongside the names, we’ve also spotted several images of the devices, namely the Google Nest Cam Outdoor (codename “linosa”), the Google Nest Cam Indoor (codename “ustica”), and the Google Nest Doorbell (codename “rhodes”).

As per previous leaks, the Google Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, second-gen) is expected to be available in Snow and Hazel colors, while the Google Nest Cam Indoor (wired, third-gen) is expected to be available in Snow, Berry, and Hazel colors. Both devices are expected to be upgraded to 2K resolution and could feature Gemini. The devices are said to come with a Zoom and Crop feature that could let them zoom in up to 6x digitally.

On the other hand, the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, third-gen) is expected to be available in Snow, Hazel, and Linen colors. Much like the cameras, this could also upgrade to 2K resolution, support Zoom and Crop, and feature Gemini. Google is also said to be renaming the paid Nest Aware subscription to “Google Home Premium” and working on introducing another subscription plan called “Google Home Premium Advanced.”

There’s no word on when Google will announce these new devices. If we can speculate, Google will likely launch them well before the holiday sale season to ensure shoppers have new devices available to upgrade their smart homes. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more about Google’s plans for new hardware.

