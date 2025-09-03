Google sets the date for Gemini's arrival on your Google Home devices

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini is coming to Google Home devices on October 1.

Google previously said that this would be an early access rollout.

With Gemini on their Google Home devices, users will be able to ask more complex questions in natural language, ask the AI agent to set up routines, and more.

Gemini is finally coming home to your Google Home devices, with Google setting October 1 as the launch date. In a post on X, the company has invited users to sign up for updates, which essentially ensures you’ll get notified as soon as Gemini is available for your Google Home devices.

Gemini integration with Google Home devices has been in the works for a while now. It was first announced at Google I/O in May, when the company revealed that users will be able to ask Gemini questions in natural language about things like their camera history. Gemini will also be able to analyze your devices and provide suggestions for automations, and you can even have it set them up using simple voice commands.

Moreover, Gemini will take on Google Assistant’s workload on your smart speakers and displays. Google has promised that Gemini will do a better job of understanding more complex commands compared to what you’re used to with the Google Assistant. For instance, you can ask Gemini to dim the lights everywhere in the house except for the living room. As of now, it’s unclear if Google will fully replace Assistant on your smart home devices with Gemini or if you’ll have an option to stick to the classic Assistant experience when Gemini arrives.

In addition, Google Home devices will also gain support for Gemini Live, which enables more natural, back-and-forth conversations with the AI.

What’s particularly noteworthy is that back in August, Google revealed that Gemini for Home will come in both free and paid versions. However, it’s still unclear how the company plans to divide features between the two tiers. It’s also uncertain whether this offering will be part of the October 1 rollout, since Google previously said that the October release would be an “early access” phase.

The real question is whether Gemini will actually improve things for Google Home users, many of whom have been frustrated with the Google Assistant constantly glitching out. Google promised big improvements this fall, and we’re hoping Gemini is the fix.

