Hype for a new Nest Learning Thermostat is heating up with this early unboxing video

TL;DR This early unboxing video shows off the 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat in black, white, and gold.

Google will be including the 2nd-gen Nest Temperature Sensor bundled in the box.

Google’s upcoming August 13 event may not be solely about the Pixel 9 series and other new mobile hardware. Over the past couple months, we’ve been tracking work on a fourth generation Nest Learning Thermostat, which may join a new Nest Temperature Sensor for a little smart home flair at next month’s festivities. Now we’re getting out best look yet at actual hardware, thanks to the arrival of a detailed unboxing video.

Maybe our first inkling of a new Nest model in the works arrived courtesy of a Google FCC filing, which disclosed the existence of a device with the same kind of 60GHz Soli radar the most recent Nest Thermostat uses for person-sensing.

It wasn’t until last week that we finally got a good sense of what to expect, with a leak revealing both the 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat and 2nd-gen Temperature Sensor, and just the other day the leak of some marketing materials seemed to fully open the book on this new hardware and its feature set. Now TikTok user FranklyHonestManReviews has gotten his hands on the Thermostat in black, white, and gold, and is showing them all off (via 9to5Google).

Just as our last leak suggested, these come packaged with one of the new Temperature Sensors. We also get a much closer look at the Thermostat’s wiring base, which looks like the most elaborate from Nest to date — while the 2nd and 3rd gen models supported up to 10 wires for HVAC systems that used them, this new plate has connections for a full dozen. Odds are you might not touch the vast majority of those, but their presence here should at least speak to the work Google’s been doing to expand the functionality of this series.

Our source here doesn’t offer any new insight into possible pricing, but last we heard, Google might be thinking of charging around $280 for one of these units. Considering the 3rd-gen sold for $250 when it launched all the way back in 2015 (and that this model comes with a remote Temperature Sensor), that might not be too bad. Keep checking in with us as we head into August to see what else we learn in the days leading up to Google’s hardware event.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments