Did Google just give us our first glimpse of a new Nest speaker?

TL;DR Google is currently in the middle of launching the Pixel 10 series at its Made by Google event.

During one video spot, the company quietly featured an unfamiliar-looking smart speaker.

It’s possible this could represent an upcoming new Nest model.

Google’s big Pixel 10 launch event is finally underway, and it is… something! The star-studded showcase is feeling more like a talk show than the sort of announcements we normally expect from Google, and the surprises are continuing with some unexpected hardware.

In one video spot put together for the event, racer Lando Norris and basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo try walking a mile in each other’s shoes, and the athletes prepare for this role-swap by asking Gemini for a little advice.

That includes using Gemini on Pixel 10 phones, of course, but Lando also taps into Google’s AI assistant with a device that we’re not yet familiar with.

Presumably this could be some sort of new Nest speaker — its certainly been long enough since we had a fresh addition to the lineup, and with plans to bring Gemini for Home to smart speakers this fall, maybe some new hardware also makes perfect sense.

The speaker looks a bit like a Nest Wifi point, albeit slightly squatter. An illuminated ring around the base changes colors as Gemini responds, for somewhat of an Alexa-looking touch.

Developing…

