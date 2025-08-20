Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Smart home

Did Google just give us our first glimpse of a new Nest speaker?

The neglected Nest speaker lineup could finally be getting some overdue attention.
By

8 minutes ago

New Nest Speaker Made By Google
Google
TL;DR
  • Google is currently in the middle of launching the Pixel 10 series at its Made by Google event.
  • During one video spot, the company quietly featured an unfamiliar-looking smart speaker.
  • It’s possible this could represent an upcoming new Nest model.

Google’s big Pixel 10 launch event is finally underway, and it is… something! The star-studded showcase is feeling more like a talk show than the sort of announcements we normally expect from Google, and the surprises are continuing with some unexpected hardware.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

In one video spot put together for the event, racer Lando Norris and basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo try walking a mile in each other’s shoes, and the athletes prepare for this role-swap by asking Gemini for a little advice.

New Nest speaker MBG 2
Google

That includes using Gemini on Pixel 10 phones, of course, but Lando also taps into Google’s AI assistant with a device that we’re not yet familiar with.

Presumably this could be some sort of new Nest speaker — its certainly been long enough since we had a fresh addition to the lineup, and with plans to bring Gemini for Home to smart speakers this fall, maybe some new hardware also makes perfect sense.

The speaker looks a bit like a Nest Wifi point, albeit slightly squatter. An illuminated ring around the base changes colors as Gemini responds, for somewhat of an Alexa-looking touch.

Developing…

See price at Amazon
Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10
Very promising battery specs
6.3-inch display
Loaded with Google AI features
See price at Amazon
See price at Amazon
Save $100.00
See price at Amazon
Google Pixel 10 Pro
Google Pixel 10 Pro
Top-tier specs with small display
Satellite SOS
Powerful AI tools
Bright display
See price at Amazon
See price at Amazon
Save $200.00
See price at Amazon
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Biggest non-folding Pixel phone
Best specs and AI features
See price at Amazon
News
Google Nest
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.