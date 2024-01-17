These Google Messages beta features are finally ready for prime time

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is widely rolling out three new features for Google Messages that were previously in beta with limited availability.

The features include Magic Compose, Photomoji, and Voice Moods.

Magic Compose can also run on-device now for phones that are powered by Google’s Gemini Nano AI model.

Google sure does want a piece of the Galaxy S24 series launch action. As Samsung unveils its new flagships, its close partner Google is also announcing a host of Android updates, including new Android Auto features, new capabilities for Google Lens, and our topic of discussion here, the new Google Messages feature.

Technically, we’ve already heard of Magic Compose, Photomoji, and Voice Moods features for Google Messages. Today’s announcement confirms that all three are now stepping out of beta into prime time. That means they should be available in all their glory to all Google Messages users.

Magic Compose was announced in beta in May last year. It uses Google’s generative AI to suggest responses based on your conversations in Messages. It also helps improve the messages you’re composing by giving you the ability to select between different tones and styles, such as Formal, Excited, Chill, or even Shakespearean. Google says Magic Compose can now run on-device using its Gemini Nano model that also powers several other on-device AI features on the Pixel 8 series and now the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup.

Note that Magic Compose will use on-cloud AI processing for devices that don’t support Google’s Gemini Nano on-device AI model. So technically, only the Pixel 8 series and the Galaxy S24 series, which run Gemini Nano, should be able to perform the AI processing needed for Magic Compose on-device. For all other Android phones, the feature will send messages to Google’s servers for processing.

Photomoji and Voice Moods were announced simultaneously last November. The former lets you transform your photos into reactions with on-device AI. The latter allows you to add animated emojis to your voice notes. As Google notes, “With nine different emotions to choose from, your voice can sprinkle heart-eye emoji, fume with fireballs or break out the party popper so the recipient can hear your words along with a visual effect that expresses how you’re feeling at that moment.”

With these features stepping out of beta, they should be readily available to Google Messages users starting today.

