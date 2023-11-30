Google Messages gains Samsung-style image clipper, much more

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed a variety of new additions to its Messages app.

One feature lets you clip subjects from images to use them as reactions.

Other notable features include Voice Moods and full-screen animated effects.

Google Messages is the preloaded texting app on loads of Android phones around the world, and the company has delivered a few notable additions to the platform in 2023. Google isn’t stopping here, though, as it’s just announced several new features.

Google says these new Messages features will help you “connect and express yourself.” Perhaps the most prominent new addition is Photomojis. This is effectively Google’s take on Apple and Samsung’s image clipper functionality, automatically cutting a subject out of your photo. However, instead of turning the subject into a sticker, Google’s feature turns the subject into a reaction.

Voice notes are getting some love, too, thanks to a so-called Voice Moods feature. This feature gives your voice notes a unique, emoji-themed background. Check the animation below for a peek at the feature.

The company is also offering Screen Effects in the app, effectively being full-screen animated effects. It looks like the feature uses machine learning (hopefully on-device AI) to automatically display animated effects based on your message. View the GIF below for a better idea of how it works.

Google’s messaging app is also getting custom chat bubbles. This addition lets you customize your chat bubble color and backgrounds.

Google Messages isn’t the only Google-backed platform getting some love today, as the company revealed a slew of other additions across various platforms as part of its latest Android Feature Drop. This includes smart home improvements for Wear OS, AI image descriptions for TalkBack, and a Bixby Text Call-style feature.

