Android Auto is getting smarter, will reflect your Galaxy phone too

TL;DR Google has announced new features for Android Auto, including automatic summaries of messages.

Android Auto will also reflect the icons and wallpaper of your connected Galaxy phone.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy S24 series, but it turns out that Android Auto also got some love today. Google and Samsung confirmed a few handy additions that are coming to the automotive platform.

For starters, the two companies revealed that Android Auto will now reflect the icons and wallpaper of your connected Galaxy device. This comes a few weeks after Reddit users first reported that Android Auto can show your phone’s wallpaper.

Google and Samsung also revealed that Android Auto can now summarize long messages or group chats while you’re driving. Furthermore, the platform can spit out suggested replies and actions.

“So, if you need to get to that lunch spot that your friend shared, you can simply tap once to navigate to the location shared, send your estimated time of arrival, or even call your friend,” Google explained.

These new Android Auto features require an app update, although Google and Samsung haven’t clarified when this will be forthcoming. We’re guessing this update could be ready when the Galaxy S24 phones go on sale on January 31 or shortly thereafter.

