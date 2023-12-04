Google is starting to roll out Photomoji feature for its Messages app

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Photomoji is now starting to roll out for Google Messages.

The Messages app will alert you that the feature is available with a circular badge on top of the emoji button.

The feature has yet to roll out widely to all beta program users.

Last week, Google announced a few new features that would be coming to one of the best messaging apps on Android. Among those features was image clipping functionality, similar to what Apple and Samsung offer. Now that feature is starting to roll out for some users in the Google Messages beta tester program.

First discovered by 9to5Google, the Mountain View firm has started rolling out its Photomoji feature. As the company described in its blog, the function lets you “transform your favorite photos into reactions.” In the images below, you can see an example where the cat in the left picture is turned into a custom emoji in the right image.

According to the outlet, you’ll know if you have the new functionality if you see a circular badge hanging over the emoji button in the compose field. Photomoji will reportedly be accessible in both the emoji picker and the emoji bar that appears when you long-press a text message.

When you hit “Create,” it will bring you to the media picker. Google states that you’ll be able to select a photo and quickly turn it into an emoji. It appears that the process is done automatically; there’s no option to manually circle an object with your finger.

After the custom emoji is created, you can use it to react to messages or send it as a sticker. It appears there will also be a custom tab — next to the emoji tab — where these creations and creations from friends will be stored.

Photomoji is slowly rolling out to Google Messages beta testers as we speak. So if you’re a tester and haven’t seen it yet, don’t fret, it should arrive eventually.

Comments