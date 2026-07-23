Google welcomes Walmart's latest super-affordable Onn cameras to the Home family

TL;DR Walmart’s got two new Onn cameras ready for use with Google Home and Gemini.

The Outdoor Camera Plug-In offers weather resistance, two-way audio, and color night vision for under $35.

If you need even more light, the Outdoor Floodlight Camera Hardwired adds a 2,500 lumen floodlight for $77.

Picking the right hardware for your smart home be positively nerve-wracking. Cheap out, and you risk getting some barely functional crap that won’t even play nicely with the rest of your setup. But nobody wants to pay too much, either, and feel like they’ve been taken advantage of. That’s one of the reasons we’re fans of Walmart’s Onn brand, which feels like it delivers real value combined with the Google support we demand. As part of this week’s latest Google Home updates, the company is now formally introducing us to some of the latest Onn cameras ready for use with the rest of our smart home gear.

These are actually two we’ve heard about before, but today Google’s rolling out the red carpet to officially welcome them to the Gemini built-in club. First up, there’s the Onn Outdoor Camera Plug-In, a straightforward, easy-to-install 1080p HDR camera with an IP65 ingress rating, two-way audio support for remotely talking to visitors, and color night vision.

If you’d rather just turn night into day, look no further than the Onn Outdoor Floodlight Camera Hardwired. Like the Outdoor Camera Plug-In, it offers 1080p HDR video, IP65 protection against water and dust, and two-way audio. But it also adds a 2,500 lumen floodlight capable of lighting up your yard even in the dead of night.

Both cameras are ready to take full advantage of a Google Home Premium subscription, offering full Gemini-powered insights into what they’re able to spot, and freeing you from manually checking every camera motion event.

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