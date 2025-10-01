Google’s new Nest Cams and Doorbell double down on video quality

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced new Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor, and Nest Doorbell models.

All three devices have wired power, a new camera sensor, 2K HDR video capture, and a wider field of view.

The devices are available now and range in price from $99.99 to $179.99.

Google offers a variety of Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell products in its portfolio, but the company is now expanding this range with three new Nest products.

Google has revealed the third-generation Nest Cam Indoor, second-generation Nest Cam Outdoor, and third-generation Nest Doorbell. All three gadgets have wired power rather than built-in batteries, along with a wider field of view. The Nest Cams sport a 152-degree field of view, while the Nest Doorbell offers a 166-degree perspective. The Nest Doorbell also packs a 1:1 aspect ratio as opposed to the 3:4 ratio seen on the previous model.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The search giant adds that you can expect a “2K” sensor on all three cameras, as well as 2K HDR video capture. For what it’s worth, the previous Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor models had a 2MP camera capable of 1080p shooting, while the previous Doorbell had a 1.3MP camera capable of 1,280 x 960 video capture.

Google says the new products should also have improved low-light performance due to a wider aperture, allowing them to stay in full-color mode for a little longer around dawn and dusk. Otherwise, the outdoor camera and doorbell both feature IP56 ratings.

All three products are available today (October 1), via the Google Store and major retailers. Expect to pay $99.99 for the refreshed Nest Cam Indoor, $149.99 for the Nest Cam Outdoor, and $179.99 for the new Nest Doorbell.

Are these new products too expensive for your liking? Google is also working with Walmart on some Onn-branded alternative products, starting with the Onn Indoor Camera Wired and Onn Video Doorbell Wired. Expect the indoor camera to retail for $22.96, while the doorbell will cost you $49.86. Either way, these Onn products have Google Home integration and support Google Home Premium features like intelligent alerts and event history.

Google also had one more smart gadget up its sleeve as it announced the new Google Home Speaker. So there’s no shortage of new Google smart home products to choose from.

Follow