Google Home’s latest update tackles one of voice control’s biggest annoyances

TL;DR A fresh Google Home update means Gemini for Home can now keep track of a conversation for up to 15 minutes.

The Google Home app is also getting clearer automation guidance and smarter controls for blinds.

The Nest camera part of the update brings reliability improvements and fixes for Activity Zones and settings.

Smart speakers are supposed to make controlling your home feel effortless, but that illusion quickly falls apart when you have to repeat yourself. The latest Google Home update aims to address this issue by giving Gemini for Home a longer conversational memory, alongside a batch of other updates covering automations, smart locks, cameras, and the Google Home app itself.

What is the most helpful Google Home and Nest resource? 426 votes Google forums 16 % Reddit 50 % YouTube 21 % Something else 13 %

As outlined in the Google Home July 23 update, the biggest change is a 15-minute conversational memory window across the Gemini for Home experience. That means you can ask a follow-up question or issue another command within that period without having to explain the context all over again.

Google gives the example of asking Gemini to turn on the kitchen lights, then returning a few minutes later and simply saying, “Dim it to 50%.” Gemini should understand that you are still talking about the kitchen lights. Sounds basic enough, right? But this is the kind of thing that AI can still be inexplicably inflexible about, so it should be handy for people who naturally treat Google Home more like a human assistant than a robotic one.

Google Home app and Nest camera bug fixes The Google Home app is also getting some smaller quality-of-life improvements. It will now warn you when you try to save an automation that has conditions but no starter. Since the starter is the event that actually sets an automation in motion, the new alert should help prevent users from creating routines that look complete but never actually trigger.

Google has also updated the labels and controls for smart blinds and other window coverings, making it easier to set them to a precise position rather than relying on basic open-or-close commands. There is also a useful security reminder for smart lock owners. If you remove someone from a Google Home household or leave the household yourself, the app will now make it clearer that any lock passcodes associated with that person must still be removed or changed manually.

Several bugs affecting cameras and video playback are being addressed at the same time. Google says it has reduced playback errors and improved how close to real-time video streams are in the iOS version of the Google Home app. Feeds that were already playing should also resume properly after you unlock your phone, rather than failing to pick up where they left off. There are also some fixes related to deep link navigation and a battery alert issue that could report a fully charged camera as having zero hours remaining.

Google is also adding support for two new Walmart onn cameras: the onn Outdoor Camera Plug-In and onn Floodlight Camera Hardwired. Both integrate with Google Home and offer features including 1080p HDR video and two-way talk, while Google Home Premium subscribers can access extras such as detailed event descriptions, Ask Home video searches, and Home Brief summaries.

If that weren’t enough, the Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen), and Nest Doorbell (wired, 3rd gen) are also getting a batch of bug fixes and performance improvements. Google says the changes should help cameras stay online with fewer unexpected drops or crashes and make the setup process faster and more reliable. The fixes also address person and familiar-face alerts being triggered within ignored Activity Zones. Google says it has tackled issues that could cause the app to freeze, show the wrong online status for a camera, or fail to apply settings after they were changed.

These camera improvements are apparently being rolled out gradually, so they may take some time to reach every eligible device.

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