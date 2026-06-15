Onn's new outdoor floodlight cam comes with Gemini integration for under $80

TL;DR Walmart’s new Onn Outdoor Floodlight Camera Hardwired is available now for $77.

The camera has a resolution of 1080p and a field of view of 130.5 degrees. It also offers Google Home and Gemini support.

Walmart recently introduced a new budget-priced connected outdoor camera in the $35 Onn Outdoor Camera Plug-In. Not long after, the retailer teased a version of the outdoor camera with an attached floodlight, but didn’t reveal much about it. Today, that new camera is up for sale.

The new Onn Outdoor Floodlight Camera Hardwired seems to be the same camera as the Outdoor Camera Plug-In, just with floodlights added: Like the Outdoor Camera Plug-In, the Floodlight Camera features a 130.5-degree field of view and 1080p resolution. It costs $77.

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Like the Outdoor Camera Plug-In, the new Floodlight model integrates with Google Home and Gemini, granting users on the Google Home Premium Advanced plan access to features like custom visual event-based alerts, plus the option to ask Gemini about recorded video history in natural language.

We don’t yet know how the two cameras’ user experiences compare, but given the new Onn model shares key specs and fulsome Google Home integration with the Nest Cam, Walmart’s new floodlight camera seems like it’ll make an appealing alternative to Google’s own Nest Cam with floodlight: Google’s floodlight camera offers the same 1080p resolution and a similar 130-degree field of view for a retail price of $279.99. It’s currently $100 off from many retailers, but the Nest Cam’s discounted price is still $100 more than you’ll pay for Onn’s new model.

The Onn Outdoor Floodlight Camera Hardwired is available now at Walmart stores and from Walmart.com.

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