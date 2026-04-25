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Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might use a folding display with a familiar aspect ratio
42 minutes ago
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is expected to launch with a main display aspect ratio narrower than the newly announced HUAWEI Pura X Max.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide’s folding display could offer a 4:3 aspect ratio, which is the same rumored aspect ratio for the iPhone Fold.
- Samsung’s wide foldable could feel similarly to 4:3 iPads and tablets, if the inner display aspect ratio is indeed correct.
Samsung is rumored to be working on a wider foldable form factor that is expected to debut alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Wider foldables could mark the next stage of the folding phone race in 2026 — HUAWEI just beat Samsung to the punch with the Pura X Max. On top of that, Apple’s highly anticipated foldable is thought to sport a similar form factor to both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and the Pura X Max. Now, a leak reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide’s suspected aspect ratios, giving us an idea of what it’ll be like to consume content on the foldable.
Ice Universe shared the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide’s rumored dimensions and display aspect ratios in a post on X (formerly Twitter), and compared them to the official Pura X Max specs. A previous leak already revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide’s thickness to be 4.9mm when opened and 9.8mm once closed. However, this is the first time we’re seeing the aspect ratio of Samsung’s wide foldable leak.
Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide’s main display will have a 4:3 aspect ratio. The outer display would have a 4.7:3 aspect ratio. This makes the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide slightly narrower than the Pura X Max. It also coincidentally matches up with the rumored iPhone Fold’s main screen aspect ratio. If these two leaked figures pan out, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and iPhone Fold would both have 4:3 inner screens.
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If the 4:3 aspect ratio sounds familiar, it should. Many popular tablets, including some iPad models, use a 4:3 aspect ratio. As such, you can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide to target a tablet-like experience when unfolded. This would be a departure from models like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, which offer a main screen with a nearly square aspect ratio. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide’s rumored screen sizes are 7.6 inches for the main display and 5.4 inches for the cover screen.
While not a popular aspect ratio today, 4:3 is remembered as an early vintage television standard aspect ratio. It was also a top retro video game aspect ratio that is still sought after by nostalgic gamers today. Although most modern TV shows and movies use the wider 16:9 or 21:9 aspect ratios, 4:3 is a versatile choice for a phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. It could allow users to watch widescreen video content with less space taken up by black bars, while also being a perfect match for books, documents, and games.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is currently expected to launch in the summer, perhaps at Samsung’s usual Galaxy Unpacked foldable event. It could offer flagship-caliber specs, like a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and high RAM and storage configurations. Other pricing and availability details are currently unknown.
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