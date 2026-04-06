Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide animation is getting us excited for what that new screen shape can do

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s expected to introduce a new wider version of the Galaxy Z Fold this summer.

Recent renders have attempted to preview what to expect from this so-called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

Now we’ve found some new artwork and an animation depicting the Fold 8 Wide.

Samsung’s got something new in the works for its foldables this year, as evidence continues to amass for the introduction of a new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide model, offering a slightly new form-factor option for the company’s book-style Fold. While we’ve still yet to see the actual hardware in the flesh, we’ve recently had the opportunity to check out quite a few finds that attempt to convey the new screen shape of the Fold 8 Wide, first in the form of some CAD-based renders, and then with the publication of some screens extracted from One UI 9. We’ve been poking around One UI 9 ourselves, and have uncovered some fresh Fold 8 Wide graphics to share with you.

As Samsung gets its Android 17-based One UI 9 system software ready for its fleet of Galaxy devices, early firmware builds have revealed some depictions of the Fold 8 Wide. Last week, we got a look at these still images:

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Even if they don’t show anything of the Fold 8 Wide hardware themselves, these screens helped reinforce our expectations for the screen shape users can expect. And now we’ve got some new screens, as well as a new animation to further back that up:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Here, we’re looking at Samsung demonstrating features related to cover screen mirroring on the Fold 8 Wide. In addition to that, we’re finding these two screens:

All the imagery here clearly depicts devices very different from the Galaxy Z Fold we know today, and while we’re making a few guesses on the precise aspect ratio as we account for things like bezels, in all these assets it’s roughly around 1.3:1.

As if that shape weren’t enough to convince you we’re not just looking at the next regular Z Fold (with its much closer to square 1.11:1 aspect ratio), we also find “H8” in the filenames for those two still screens. In case you’ve forgotten, H8 was a codename we associated early on with Samsung’s Wide Fold plans.

Taken altogether, that’s pretty compelling evidence that we’re looking at the Fold 8 Wide. Of course, this is still the same kind of thing we’ve seen before — just more of it. In order to truly satisfy our Fold 8 Wide appetites, we’re eventually going to need to see some photos or video of the actual smartphone hardware. With Samsung likely preparing to launch this July (or at the very least, this summer), that only leaves us with a few more months for the foldable to surface — fingers crossed!

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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