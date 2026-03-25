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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide renders show what Samsung's cooking up to take on Apple

Here's your best look yet at Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and its bold new shape.
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2 hours ago

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TL;DR
  • New CAD-based renders offer our best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 “Wide.”
  • The new shape for Samsung’s foldables is expected to be a direct competitor to Apple’s folding iPhone.
  • Samsung may launch the new model as soon as this summer, alongside the standard Z Fold 8.

Smartphones have never been one-size-fits-all, so why should foldables be? It used to be that the conversation surrounding foldable design was the choice between horizontal-hinge clamshell handsets and vertical-hinge book-style models, but that’s been getting a whole lot more complicated — and interesting — lately. In 2026, Samsung’s been expected to shake things up by offering a new extra-wide variant of its Galaxy Z Fold book-style model, and today we’re getting maybe our best look at that new hardware yet.

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Just like yesterday’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 imagery, these are what we call CAD-based renders. The team over at Android Headlines created these based on precise measurements of handset hardware — the kind of details a case manufacturer would use to produce new case designs ahead of a phone’s release. Assuming that information is accurate, the overall dimensions and aspect ratios should be relatively close to the real deal here, but other details — even things as important as bezel size — aren’t necessarily reflected in those numbers, so the renders we see here do incorporate a bit of guesswork:

galaxy z fold wide cad render 2
Android Headlines

Arguably the biggest competition for this so-called Galaxy Z Fold 8 “Wide” would be Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone, which is also expected to feature a similar, extra-wide shape. Directly compared to Samsung’s own offerings, though, this model would reportedly feature a 7.6-inch inner screen with a 5.4-inch exterior display — both a bit lower than the 8-inch and 6.5-inch measurements we’ve heard attached to the standard Z Fold 8. But the important bit here isn’t the diagonal measurement, so much as it’s the wide, expansive working area this new shape affords.

galaxy z fold wide cad render 1
Android Headlines

Overall, we’re reportedly looking at hardware that measures 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9mm when full unfolded and compacts down to 123.9 x 82.2 x 9.8mm closed shut. Well — most of the way around, anyway. The camera island bumps that thickness up to 14.6mm when everything’s folded up.

Hardware rumors have pointed to some predictably flagship-level components, like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB storage. The battery question sounds a little less certain at the moment, but a figure around 5,000mAh could be plausible. Pricing is similarly in a bit of a speculative state at the moment, but Samsung’s likely to position the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide quite competitively compared to the regular Z Fold.

With all expectations sugesting a summer launch, it probably won’t be long now before we start seeing some leaks of actual Z Fold 8 Wide hardware. If you’re as curious about this wide new look as we are, those leaks can’t get here soon enough.

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