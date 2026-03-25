Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide renders show what Samsung's cooking up to take on Apple

TL;DR New CAD-based renders offer our best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 “Wide.”

The new shape for Samsung’s foldables is expected to be a direct competitor to Apple’s folding iPhone.

Samsung may launch the new model as soon as this summer, alongside the standard Z Fold 8.

Smartphones have never been one-size-fits-all, so why should foldables be? It used to be that the conversation surrounding foldable design was the choice between horizontal-hinge clamshell handsets and vertical-hinge book-style models, but that’s been getting a whole lot more complicated — and interesting — lately. In 2026, Samsung’s been expected to shake things up by offering a new extra-wide variant of its Galaxy Z Fold book-style model, and today we’re getting maybe our best look at that new hardware yet.

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Just like yesterday’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 imagery, these are what we call CAD-based renders. The team over at Android Headlines created these based on precise measurements of handset hardware — the kind of details a case manufacturer would use to produce new case designs ahead of a phone’s release. Assuming that information is accurate, the overall dimensions and aspect ratios should be relatively close to the real deal here, but other details — even things as important as bezel size — aren’t necessarily reflected in those numbers, so the renders we see here do incorporate a bit of guesswork:

Arguably the biggest competition for this so-called Galaxy Z Fold 8 “Wide” would be Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone, which is also expected to feature a similar, extra-wide shape. Directly compared to Samsung’s own offerings, though, this model would reportedly feature a 7.6-inch inner screen with a 5.4-inch exterior display — both a bit lower than the 8-inch and 6.5-inch measurements we’ve heard attached to the standard Z Fold 8. But the important bit here isn’t the diagonal measurement, so much as it’s the wide, expansive working area this new shape affords.

Overall, we’re reportedly looking at hardware that measures 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9mm when full unfolded and compacts down to 123.9 x 82.2 x 9.8mm closed shut. Well — most of the way around, anyway. The camera island bumps that thickness up to 14.6mm when everything’s folded up.

Hardware rumors have pointed to some predictably flagship-level components, like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB storage. The battery question sounds a little less certain at the moment, but a figure around 5,000mAh could be plausible. Pricing is similarly in a bit of a speculative state at the moment, but Samsung’s likely to position the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide quite competitively compared to the regular Z Fold.

With all expectations sugesting a summer launch, it probably won’t be long now before we start seeing some leaks of actual Z Fold 8 Wide hardware. If you’re as curious about this wide new look as we are, those leaks can’t get here soon enough.

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