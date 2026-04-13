The foldable redesign we've been waiting to see from Samsung and Apple is already here

HUAWEI

TL;DR HUAWEI has officially revealed the Pura X Max, a wide foldable phone that ditches the tall design seen on current devices.

The Pura X Max is expected to feature a 7.69-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen, closely matching the dimensions of the so-called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

By launching first, HUAWEI has beaten Samsung and Apple to defining the next new foldable form factor.

We’ve gotten very used to tall and narrow foldable phone designs over the past few years, but 2026 is shaping up to be the year that flips that script. With Apple and Samsung both expected to embrace wider foldable designs, the industry is clearly heading in a new direction. But before either one of them could make their move, another competitor has already shown its hand.

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HUAWEI has just given us our first official look at the Pura X Max. The device is the industry’s first modern take on a horizontally wide foldable phone. More accurately, it’s a return to a form factor we briefly saw with the original Google Pixel Fold that paired a 5.8-inch outer display with a 7.6-inch inner screen.

HUAWEI’s official images show a short and wide Pura X Max with a triple rear camera system and a foldable design that appears to have a minimal visible display crease. The phone is also shown in three colorways, including white, an iPhone-like orange, and purple.

The device looks like a small tablet when opened and appears to be more natural to use for landscape-oriented tasks like watching videos, multitasking, or gaming.

HUAWEI is opening up pre-orders for the Pura X Max in China today, though there’s no word on pricing or global availability yet.

Specs for the phone also remain a mystery for now, with leaks only pointing to a 7.69-inch internal display with WQHD+ resolution and a 5.5-inch cover screen.

Interestingly, those figures line up almost perfectly with what’s rumored for Samsung’s upcoming wide foldable. Leaks suggest the so-called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could feature a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch cover screen, making it almost identical in size to the Pura X Max.

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