Best Galaxy Z Fold 8 images yet show off Samsung's wide foldable before Unpacked

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is expected to launch a new wide foldable, called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, at a Galaxy Unpacked event this week.

The wide foldable is tipped to have a 16:10 aspect ratio when closed and a 4:3 aspect ratio when opened, and these leaked images preview what it looks like.

See the Galaxy Z Fold 8 ahead of Unpacked in its three retail colorways: Graphite, Cream, and Lavender.

Samsung is gearing up to launch new foldables at a Galaxy Unpacked event that’s just days away — and the leaks are heating up. We expect to see three new models, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The base Galaxy Z Fold 8 might be the most exciting, as it will sport a new wide aspect ratio that could excel at handling widescreen media, like videos and games. A new set of leaks from Roland Quandt on Bluesky shows the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in every color but one.

We’ve seen the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in leaked renders before, but the latest images show the foldable from almost every angle. They provide a peek at the dual-camera system on the rear, the shorter and wider aspect ratio when opened, and the new cover screen. You can see the wide foldable in its three standard colorways: Graphite, Cream, and Lavender.

There’s also a rumored “Pistachio” colorway for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but that one isn’t pictured here since it is tabbed to be a Samsung online exclusive. The latest leaks match what we’ve seen from prior Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaks, but those images were basic product renders. The new set of Galaxy Z Fold 8 images are more akin to lifestyle shots, and they show the wide foldable from a different perspective.

The second leaked image shows off the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s cover screen, and its unusual cover screen aspect ratio. To accommodate the phone’s wider main display, the cover screen is stretched accordingly. The rumored 5.5-inch cover screen might feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, and this leaked image gives us an idea of what that could look like.

We can also see the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s speaker grille, microphone holes, and USB-C port. If the visuals are any indication, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 should be thin enough to manage. The latest leaks put the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s thickness at just 4.5mm unfolded, which aligns with its slim profile shown off here.

Despite the slew of leaks ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch, there’s still a bit of mystery surrounding the wide foldable. The upcoming phone will be officially revealed this week at a Galaxy Unpacked event in London set for July 22. The festivities will begin at 9 AM ET and will be livestreamed worldwide, so stay tuned.

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