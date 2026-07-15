Massive leak reveals everything you want to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra

TL;DR A massive new leak has revealed practically all key specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display, while the Fold 8 Ultra could up the ante with a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch main display.

Both devices will reportedly use a new titanium display substrate to reduce screen creasing, enabling ultra-thin profiles of 4.5mm and 4.1mm, respectively.

Regulatory listings pitch the phones with a 1,200-cycle battery life, which may raise questions about overall longevity.

Samsung is preparing to officially pull back the curtain on its next-generation foldables on July 22, and leaks have practically given us the full picture of what’s coming, including US prices. We also have a fair idea of the foldables’ specifications, but if you’d like more specifics, a massive new leak is adding corroborating weight and giving us practically all the details on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaked specifications

A new report from WinFuture says the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch foldable main display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main display is said to be a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2,448 x 1,848 pixels. The report warns that users should expect some black borders on their content, whether it’s 21:9 or 16:9 movies or even 1:1 social media content. The cover display is said to be a 1,972 x 1,248-pixel-resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

A new titanium display substrate is seemingly being used to make foldable displays more stable and reduce the pronounced crease at the folding hinge. This is likely referring to the Flex Titanium tech that Samsung revealed just yesterday.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to be just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, though this figure is reportedly based on the device without the camera bump. The phone’s dimensions are said to be 161.4 x 123.9mm, and it is said to weigh 201g. The phone is also said to be IP48-certified, making it splashproof and dustproof.

On the inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “for Galaxy” processor, which can reach up to 4.47GHz. It is said to be paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM (or 16GB on the highest storage), and internal storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. You can expect support for Wi-Fi 7, NFC, 5G, and Bluetooth 6.0.

For the cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to come with a 50MP, f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, and a 50MP, f/1.9 ultrawide on the rear. There are said to be two 10MP, f/2.2 selfie cameras on board, one on each display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to come with a 4,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. EU’s EPREL database entries suggest this battery offers only 1,200 charging cycles, making it less durable than those of other Samsung phones.

Expected colors for the Fold 8 include Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and an online-exclusive Pistachio. Pricing for Germany is said to start at €1,999, and separate leaks have pitched the US starting price at $1,899.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra leaked specifications

Moving to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is said to be the rebranded successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is said to have retained the basic concept that it has used in the past.

The Ultra’s outer display is said to be a 6.5-inch 2,520 x 1,080-pixel panel, while the ~3:2 8-inch main foldable display is said to be “completely new.” Samsung is said to have significantly increased the resolution of the inner Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, up to 2,504 x 2,256 pixels, compared to the Fold 7’s 2,184 x 1,968 pixels. The new display is said to use the new titanium substrate, too. Both displays are said to be 120Hz.

Samsung is also said to have trimmed the unfolded thickness to 4.1mm (excluding the camera), but its weight has slightly increased to 218g.

For its camera setup, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is said to come with a 200MP, f/1.7 primary main camera with OIS, a 10MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto camera, and a new 50MP, f/1.9 ultrawide that should be better than the previous 12MP, f/2.4 ultrawide. There are said to be two 10MP, f/2.2 selfie cameras on board, one on each display, seemingly unchanged from the last generation.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is also said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “for Galaxy” processor, which can reach up to 4.47GHz. RAM and storage options are said to be 12GB LPDDR5X with either 256GB or 512GB storage, or 16GB RAM with 1TB storage.

There’s said to be good news about the Fold 8 Ultra’s battery: it’s supposedly 5,000 mAh with support for 45W fast charging. However, this battery too is designed for only 1,200 battery cycles.

Expected colors for the Fold 8 Ultra include Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow, and an online-exclusive Green Shadow. Pricing for Germany is said to start at €2,199, and separate leaks have pitched the US starting price at $2,099.

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