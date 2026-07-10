Latest Galaxy Z Fold 8 leak offers your clearest look yet at Samsung's new foldables

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR Official-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have been published without watermarks.

The images appear to be marketing renders, showing the Z Flip 8 in pink and the Z Fold 8 in lavender.

Samsung is set to announce its new folding phones in London on July 22.

Samsung’s next generation of foldables is set to make its debut in just a couple of weeks. We’ve seen plenty of the new phones already courtesy of a steady stream of leaks, but somehow, more info just keeps coming. Today, a pair of new renders is giving us an even better look at the Z Fold 8 and the Z Flip 8.

Serial leaker Roland Quandt posted the renders on Bluesky today. They don’t show much we haven’t seen already, but they look like official renders from Samsung and they aren’t watermarked in any way.

Quandt shared one render each of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The Fold is pictured in a lavender color, while the Flip is shown in pink.

Today’s renders line up with what we’ve seen of the phones to date, including some very similar Z Fold 8 renders published earlier this week. This is the first time we’ve seen what appear to be official renders without watermarks, however.

It looks like Samsung is shaking things up a little with its upcoming foldable lineup. Per the leaks we’ve seen so far, there’ll be three folding phones this year rather than the usual two: the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 seen here, as well as a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra that’ll keep the narrower form factor we’re used to from previous generations. We’re expecting Ultra model will come with perks like a telephoto camera (the standard Fold will only have a primary and an ultrawide), plus a larger internal display.

Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, July 22, in London. The event is expected to feature the Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Z Flip 8, as well as new Galaxy Watch hardware.

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