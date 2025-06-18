Mark your calendars: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date leaks

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR Last year Samsung introduced the Flip 6 and Fold 6 on July 10.

For this year’s launch, rumors have suggested Samsung could repeat that July 10 date.

Now Evan Blass instead points to July 9 for the next Unpacked.

Depending on how you count it, summer is either already upon us, or just about to start in the next few days (or you live in the Southern Hemisphere, granted). And for mobile tech fans, we know by now that summer means a fresh batch of new Samsung launches on their way. We’ve been hearing about the possibility of some July dates for Samsung’s next Unpacked event, and now a new source weighs in with some specifics.

Right now, we’ve got plenty of in-development Samsung hardware we’re looking forward to. On the phone front, Samsung’s been teasing its next wave of foldables, and beyond the Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7, we could also get to meet Samsung’s first foldable built to be a little more affordable in the form of the Flip 7 FE.

Then we’ve got Samsung’s next wearables, with a new look for the Galaxy Watch 8 series expected to make its debut. We’ve also spotted evidence for some new Galaxy Buds models under development, and if those are ready to go, it would make all the sense in the world for Samsung to introduce them here.

Last year Samsung threw its big summer launch on July 10, and that’s a possibility once again. But so far we’ve only really heard that theory as bit of a vague “doing the same thing” notion. Today, on the other hand, we’re looking at a source who has some actual details.

Noted leaker Evan Blass posts to X that Samsung will host its next Unpacked event on July 9, instead. Blass adds to that a 10AM Eastern start time, and while he doesn’t share any visual assets to back that up, the extra detail does make it sound like this is less of a guess, and more something that might be based on actually seeing specific launch information.

Of course, if any of these dates end up proving accurate, we’ll likely know pretty soon, as Samsung tends to either confirm Unpacked plans itself in the weeks leading up to one, or we’d see formal invitations start leaking online. We might pencil in this July 9 date for the time being, but one way or the other, we should be writing down something in ink very soon.

