Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE filings reveal chip details, battery, and more

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE have passed by the FCC.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 apparently uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, as expected.

We also discovered hints that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will use a Qualcomm or Exynos chip, depending on the market.

Samsung is tipped to launch its new foldable phones next month, and we’re expecting three models on the day. Now, two of these models have passed through the FCC.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was listed on the FCC database with the model number SM-F966B. We were able to confirm some connectivity features like Wi-Fi 7, UWB, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. We also spotted mentions of Qualcomm in various documents, and a deeper look by 91mobiles confirms the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (part number SM8750). Check out the second image below.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model was also listed on the FCC under model numbers SM-F761B and SM-F761U, lining up with previously leaked model numbers. The listing confirms two batteries, namely EB-BF766ABY and the EB-BF767ABY. GalaxyClub previously reported that both of these batteries would appear in the Flip 7 and deliver a total rated capacity of 4,300mAh. This battery capacity would be larger than expected for the Flip 7 FE, as it was previously tipped to offer a 4,000mAh battery.

Otherwise, the Flip 7 FE filings also point to both Samsung and Qualcomm chipsets (see the second image above), suggesting two different variants depending on the market. So those hoping for a Snapdragon-only Flip 7 FE model might be disappointed.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE early next month. That means we only have a few weeks left until the tipped launch window.

