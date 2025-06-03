Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped for early July launch, but leakers can't agree on the date

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 release timeline is the same as last year, indicating that it could launch on July 10, 2025.

However, another leaker has disputed this date without providing any reason.

As has happened with previous Galaxy Unpacked event date leaks, time zone differences could be a factor in the conflicting reports regarding the launch.

We’re gearing up for the launch of Samsung’s next flagships, which will most likely come to us in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The company hasn’t yet announced its plans for launching the devices, but we now have the first leaks pointing to an exact date. Mark your calendars, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come on July 10, 2025, if you believe in this leak.

According to noted leaker Ice Universe on Weibo, the Galaxy Fold 7’s “release time” is the “same as last year.”

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, 2024. So if the information from this leaker is correct, we could see the company launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on July 10, 2025. The leak doesn’t directly address the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but we expect to see it at the same launch event.

However, it seems the leak might not be correct. Another noted leaker, Max Jambor, disagreed with Ice Universe’s leak on X, but did not offer more information.

Ice Universe consequently deleted their X post, but their Weibo post still remains live.

One possible explanation for this disagreement could be timezone differences. For the Galaxy S25 series, early leaks from South Korea mentioned a January 23 launch date, whereas Samsung launched the device on January 22, 2025, in San Francisco. Both dates are correct because of time zone differences between South Korea and San Francisco. Something similar could be happening here, too, which would explain why the post on Weibo (primarily intended for the Chinese audience) is still up, while the post on X (primarily intended for the Western audience) has been deleted, unless we are reading too much into the situation and it’s something else entirely.

Either way, we hope to learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s launch date soon. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for July 10, 2025.

